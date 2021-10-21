Best Deals on Top Microwave Ovens

Diwali 2021 is already around the corner. And to serve your guests, you'll need the best appliances in your kitchen. One such kitchen appliance worth your investment is a microwave oven. We bring you the best deals on microwave ovens available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. You can also club the discounted prices with additional offers on Amazon to help you save more on your favourite microwave oven.

1. Samsung Solo Microwave Oven, 23 Litres (MS23J5133AG/TL, Black)

Samsung Solo Microwave Oven is powered with a ‘Triple Distribution System Technology' that ensures uniform cooking and heating of food without consuming excessive energy. This microwave oven can be used for cooking, reheating, and defrosting. The CMF (Colour, Material, Finish) design uses stainless steel, mirror, and a smooth ceramic interior that makes the microwave easy to clean and maintain. The tactile buttons and Dials make the device easy and convenient to use. It also comes with a Child Lock system that makes it safe for homes with children. The 23 litres capacity makes the microwave suitable for families with three to four members. Amazon Great Indian festival sale has the Samsung Solo listed with a flat discount with additional bank, exchange, and EMI offers.

Buy Samsung Solo Microwave Oven for Rs. 6,390 (MRP: Rs. 10,500)

2. Samsung Convection Microwave Oven, 28 Litres (CE1041DSB2/TL, Black)

This Samsung convection microwave oven can be used for cooking, baking along grilling, reheating, and defrosting. It comes with Slimfry technology that lets you enjoy healthier fried food. The Innovative Ceramic Enamel Cavity gives you a holistic cooking experience and Touch Key Pad (Membrane) makes it easy to use and clean. It also comes with Child lock features which makes it safe to use with babies. The 28-Liters capacity of this microwave oven makes it an ideal buy for large families.

This Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is currently priced at Rs. 11,590 on Amazon. You can also enjoy additional discounts using cashback offers, exchange offer, no-cost EMI schemes, and bank offers while shopping during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven for Rs. 11,590 (MRP: Rs. 16,550))

3. Bajaj 1701 MT Microwave Oven, 17 Litres

The Bajaj 1701 MT Microwave Oven comes with five cooking levels that can be used to control the temperature as per requirements so that you can enjoy effortless cooking. This solo microwave oven can be used for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The Jog dials allow you to take control of your cooking, making the microwave easy to use. It comes in a 17 litres capacity, which is suitable for small families. You can buy the microwave oven during the Amazon sale for extra discounts.

Buy Bajaj 1701 MT Microwave Oven for Rs. 2,299 (MRP: Rs.5,290)

4. IFB Convection Microwave Oven, 30 Litres (30BRC2)

The IFB Convection Microwave Oven with a 30 litres capacity will not just allow you to cook or bake but also grill, reheat, and defrost. Its touch keypad (membrane) allows you to control it with ease. The microwave comes with a ‘Steam Clean' feature that can fasten the cleaning process using steam and free your microwave from grease. Other features that facilitate you to cook effortlessly are express cooking, 101 auto-cook menu options, auto reheat, deodorise, and child lock. The 30 litres capacity of the microwave oven is ideal for large families. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has the microwave oven listed with a flat discount.

Buy IFB Convection Microwave Oven for Rs. 14,740 (MRP Rs. 18,890)

5. Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven, 27 Litres (NN-CT645BFDG)

This Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG) is equipped with a Magic Grill that provides two-way heating for faster cooking. This microwave comes in a compact design with a glass turntable that provides you with spacious interior for more occupancy of food. You can grill, prepare snacks, cook main course and also deserts with the help its 101 auto Cook menu and touch key Pad (Membrane) that also makes the operation convenient. The 27 litres capacity of the microwave oven is perfect for medium to large-sized families. The microwave is currently discounted on Amazon.

Buy Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven for Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

6. LG Solo Microwave Oven, 20 Litres (MS2043DB)

This LG Microwave Oven (MS2043DB) is packed with the company's ‘Intellowave' technology that claims faster, uniform, and healthier cooking. Not just for cooking, this microwave oven can also be used for reheating and defrosting. Its 44 auto-cook options with 28 Indian dishes make your cooking a seamless affair. The compact design, a touch keypad (Membrane), and the anti-bacteria cavity makes the operation and maintenance of the microwave simple. The 20 litres capacity of this solo microwave oven makes it perfect for individuals and small families.

Buy LG Microwave Oven (MS2043DB) for Rs. 5,740 (MRP: Rs. 7,390)

7. Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven, 23 Litres (NN-CT353BFDG)

This Panasonic convection microwave oven comes with 360° Heat Wrap technology which means the heatwave ducts are equipped with uniform 360-degrees of cooking to provide evenly cooked food. The spacious interior is easy to clean and maintain. The 61 Auto Cook Menu, Touch Key Pad (Membrane) control, compact design and energy-saving design, make it worth your purchase. The 23-Liters capacity makes it the perfect kitchen appliance for small-medium sized families. Amazon is offering the product at a discount along with additional bank offers.

Buy Panasonic Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) for Rs. 9,490 (MRP: Rs. 14,590)

8. Whirlpool MagiCook Pro Convection Microwave Oven, 30 Litres (NN-CT353BFDG)

The Whirlpool MagiCook Pro Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) comes with a ‘Multi-Heat Technology', which means this one appliance can bake, grill, reheat, defrost, and cook. It cooks faster than expensive air fryers without pulling the natural moisture out of the food. You can enjoy zero oil cooking with this microwave. The feather-touch control panel and up to 300 auto-cook options let you make perfect dishes without any hassle. The stainless steel cavity ensures uniform heating for better cooking. The 30 litres capacity makes it an ideal buy for a large family. This Whirlpool microwave oven is currently discounted on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can club the flat discount with the exchange offer, bank offers, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy Whirlpool Convection MagiCook Pro (NN-CT353BFDG) for Rs. 12,290 (MRP: 19,500)

