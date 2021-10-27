Best Deals on Multi Electric Cooker

Gone are the days when cooking was all about traditional pressure cookers. You can now buy a multi electric cooker and indulge yourself with some healthy cooking. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is a great time to invest in them and we have curated a list of the best deals on multi electric cookers on the e-commerce website. You can also save more with the help of alluring bank and cashback offers. Take a look at the list and get yourself one this Diwali before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ends.

1. Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker

This programmable multipot electric cooker from the brand Mealthy comes with a large LCD along with a cooking progress indicator. The three cook modes (low/ normal/ high), nine cooking functions, and 14 preset pressure cooking programs add convenience to your busy days. This multipot electric cooker comes with touch buttons and you get to enjoy healthy meals every time as the inner pot, trivet, and steamer basket are all made of food-grade stainless steel. This smart appliance allows you to cook two dishes at once, the steamer basket and raised trivet enable you to do two dishes at once.

This Mealthy electric cooker is currently running a great discount on Amazon. You can save more using bank offers, Amazon Pay cashback offers, and no-cost EMI schemes that are currently running during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy now at Rs. 11,700 (sharp_a: Rs. 20,900)

2. Crock-Pot Express Electric Pressure Cooker 12-in-1 Programmable Multi-Cooker

Photo Credit: Amazon

This multi electric cooker from Crock-Pot comes with touch buttons for seamless operation and a large LCD to keep an eye on the cooking progress. It comes with pressure modes and 12 preset cooking programs that'll make your cooking session much more hassle-free. It comes with a stainless steel pot, a stainless steel steamer basket, and a raised trivet that allows you to make two dishes at once and save time. You can get the Crock-Pot multi electric cooker at a reduced price on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 12,199)

3. Instant Pot DUO MINI 3L 700W 7in1 Multi Use Pressure Cooker

This multi electric cooker from Instant Pot comes with a stainless steel cooking pot and a steam rack that facilitates healthy cooking. You get 13 cooking programs and easy one-touch controls that let you enjoy hassle-free cooking. You can also get access to more than 1,000 recipes and tips from the free Instant Pot app. The electric cooker comes in two variants of 3 litres and 5.7 litres. This Instant Pot Multi Use Pressure Cooker is down 29 percent from its original price for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can use bank offers, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI schemes to save more.

Buy now at Rs. 8,490 (MRP: Rs. 11,999)

4. Nutricook Smart Pot

The Nutricook Smart Pot is made with superior quality stainless steel, a bright LED, and an easy-to-use touch panel that facilitates seamless operation and healthy meals. It is equipped with 9-in-1 cooking functions and 9 preset programs that let you enjoy blissful cooking sessions. The 6-litre electric cooker has 11 safety mechanisms that keep you protected against unwanted accidents.

The Nutricook Smart Pot is running a flat 20 percent discount on Amazon with additional cashback and no-cost EMIs on offer.

Buy now at Rs. 7,999 (MRP: Rs. 9,999)

5. Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker

This multiuse electric cooker from Wonderchef comes with a specially fabricated anodised aluminium pot that helps distribute the heat evenly while preparing food. This 3-litre multi-cooker is equipped with soft-touch panels for seamless operation. It comes with an intelligent microcomputer and 18 preset functions that cater to both vegetarians and meat lovers.

The Wonderchef Nutri-Pot Electric Pressure Cooker is currently selling at a whopping 47 percent discount for the Amazon sale. And ahead of Diwali 2021, you can enjoy extra savings by using cashback offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI schemes at checkout.

Buy now at Rs. 4,747 (MRP: Rs. 9,000)

6. Sharp 12-in-1 Dual Pot Multi Electric Twin Pressure Cooker

Photo Credit: Amazon

This Sharp multi electric cooker comes with two 2.5-litre pots that allow you to prepare four dishes at once. It is equipped with 12 auto-cooking modes along with manual temperature controls that contribute to healthy cooking. The energy-saving model and its easy-to-clean design make it a must-have kitchen appliance. The Sharp multi electric cooker gets a good 25 percent discount on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale along with cashback offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy now at Rs. 8,990 (MRP: Rs. 12,000)

7. Geek Robocook Digi Smart Electric Pressure Cooker

This Robocook from Geek is powered by PiC (Programmable Intelligent Cooking) technology that claims to preserve all the nutrition of the food. It comes with a durable stainless steel pot that ensures uniform heating for fast and healthy cooking. The 6-litre electric cooker comes with 14 cooking functions that let you enjoy hassle-free cooking sessions. You also get access to more than 1,000 unique recipes on the Geek Rococook recipe app that lets you cook delicious food very conveniently.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has great offers on the Geek Robocook Digi Smart Electric Pressure Cooker.

Buy now at Rs. 7,899 (MRP Rs. 10,899)

