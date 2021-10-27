The right amount of ingredients makes great dishes. And for that, you need something to measure the ingredients correctly. Digital kitchen weighing scales can be a wise investment for your kitchen. Giving thought to this, we bring you some best deals on digital kitchen weighing scales that are currently available on the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Digital kitchen weighing scales will help your make delicacies, desserts, and more that will leave your guests amazed this Diwali 2021. Choose the product that suits your needs the best from this list we have created for you and make the most of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

1. HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

This digital kitchen weighing scale from HealthSense is equipped with G-force load sensors that provide precise and accurate readings of up to 5kg in minimum response time. Its advanced technology is claimed to deliver quick and accurate measurements. With the help of Quick Unit Converter, you can measure the ingredients in grams, millilitres, pounds, or ounces. It is battery-operated and comes with a detachable BPA FREE food-grade plastic bowl to help you with mixing and portioning.

The HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 33 Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale is currently discounted on Amazon. Apart from the lowered price, you can make use of bank offers and cashback offers to save more.

Buy now at Rs. 898 (MRP: Rs. 1,899)

2. Hesley Kitchen Scale

Photo Credit: Amazon

Hesley Kitchen Scale is equipped with high-precision German sensors that ensure accurate measurements. It lets you weigh a minimum of 5g to a maximum of 8kg in minimum response time. The Unit Conversion feature helps you check the measurements in five different units that are gram, millilitre, ounce, fluid ounce, and pounds. This is a multi-functional digital kitchen scale that comes with 3 functions — nutrition scale, coffee scale, and digital kitchen scale. And all of this can be controlled using the AiFresh mobile app. The Hesley Kitchen Scale is running a great discount on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 1099 (MRP: Rs. 1,999)

3. Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale is equipped with 4 Japanese-precision sensors that provide accurate weight with a quick response time. It is made from food-grade 304 stainless steel and its feather-light build makes it durable and portable at the same time.

Other features like backlit LCD screen display, instant unit conversion for six units, water-proof design, and anti-fingerprint technology make it a must-have for your kitchen.

The Bulfyss Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale is currently available at a whopping discount on Amazon. You can also use the no-cost EMI scheme, cashback offers, and bank offers to save more.

Buy now at Rs. 699 (MRP:Rs. 1,999)

4. HealthSense Chef-Mate KS 63 Digital Kitchen Weighing Scale

This HealthSense digital kitchen weighing scale is equipped with high precision sensors that help deliver accurate measurements that too without any delay. The advanced touch buttons facilitate seamless operation and a bright and big LCD with backlight also makes the unit reading hassle-free. The Rapid Unit Switching feature allows you to view measurements in five units. It can weigh from a minimum of 1g to a maximum of 5kg. You can shop this HealthSense digital kitchen weighing scale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale at a discounted price.

Buy now at Rs. 678 (MRP Rs. 1,700)

5. Sansui Battery-Free Digital Kitchen Scale

This Sansui digital kitchen scale is equipped with high precision strain gauge sensor system that helps provide a precise reading in the minimum time. It does not use a battery and is based on converting kinetic energy into electrical energy. And for this, all you've to do is twist the knob at 120-degrees to create power to weigh the ingredients. It can weigh up to 5kg and comes in two colour variants. Their discount, however, may vary. The tare function — which allows you to subtract the weight of the plate or container — along with measurements in five units and an easy-to-clean design make it a must-buy. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has listed this digital kitchen weighing scale at almost half its original price.

Buy now at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

6. Frestyque Electronic Kitchen Digital Weighing Scale

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Frestyque Electronic Kitchen Digital Weighing Scale is equipped with built-in four high-precision load sensors that provide quick and accurate readings of the ingredients. The big LCD screen display allows you to read the measurements clearly without any hassle. It is not only easy to operate but is also easy to clean and maintain. The lock reading technology allows you to lock the reading to avoid confusion while preparing meals. It can weigh up to 10kg and display measurements in four units. The Frestyque Electronic Kitchen Digital Weighing Scale is currently available at a discount on Amazon. You can also club bank offers, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI scheme to save a little extra.

Buy now at Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 699)

7. Glun Multipurpose Portable Electronic Digital Weighing Scale

This Glun digital weighing scale comes with a high-precision tension meter sensing system that ensures accuracy and precision in the minimum time. The wide LCD screen display makes reading hassle-free. You can also automatically lock the reading when the measurement is stable. You can weigh up to 10kg and its tare function makes it a must-have tool for your kitchen. Along with the current discount running this digital kitchen weighing scale on Amazon you can also save more using additional bank offers.

Buy now at Rs. 330 (MRP: Rs. 499)

8. Dr Trust Electronic Kitchen Digital Scale Weighing Machine

This digital weighing machine from Dr Trust comes with high-precision weight sensors that ensure quick and accurate weight measurements for preparing perfectly portioned meals. This is an easy-to-use weighing scale that can weigh up to 5kg and comes with the tare function lets you weigh small portions placed inside the bowl without weighing the bowl. It has an easy-to-read wide LCD display that lets to note down reading without any hassle. It comes with a sleek design with a hanging hook that allows you to store the machine conveniently. It is currently discounted on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now at Rs. 548 (MRP Rs. 1,500)

