Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is a treat for all buyers who are looking to spruce their home with high-tech, smart home appliances. We've handpicked some popular vacuum cleaners across various price range which are liaised with different high-end features and comes in different sizes and capacities. From Dyson V8 Absolute+ to Philips PowerPro FC9352/01. Read on to find some of the best deals on vacuum cleaners that are not only available at heavy discounts but are also worthy every penny.

Dyson V8 Absolute+ Cord-Free Vacuum

Powered by the Dyson digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm that help produce up to 115 air watts of powerful suction for hassle-free home cleaning. It comes with two cleaner heads along with nine tools and accessories so that dirt gets pulled out from tight spaces, around edges, narrow gaps, and high-up places seamlessly. The ergonomic design and advanced powerful filtration allow you to thoroughly clean your space.

The Dyson V8 Absolute+ vacuum cleaner is currently priced at Rs. 27,900 on Amazon. With additional offers like instant discounts on bank cards, coupon discounts, and no-cost EMI schemes you can save more. Additionally, upon buying two or three eligible Dyson products you can also enjoy an additional 2 percent off and 5 percent off, respectively.

Buy now at Rs. 27,900 (MRP Rs. 43,900)

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 35C

This robot vacuum cleaner from Eufy can transform your cleaning routines and take it to next level. This robot vacuum cleaner is powered with BoostIQ technology that automatically increases the suction power by 1,500Pa to enhance the vacuuming strength to give you spotless rooms in the shortest period. Its 3-Point cleaning system and dual-layer filter ensures high performance. You can enjoy seamless voice control services with the help of EufyHome app, or Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, and accomplish your cleaning chores with zero effort.

You can shop this super-thin RoboVac at Rs. 14,999 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. In addition to this, you can also save some extra penny with cashback offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy now at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999)

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with a 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function. It brings a suction power of 2,100Pa to enable faster cleaning. It comes with an Intelligent Mapping and Route Planning system in which the new LDS Laser Navigation System ensures real-time mapping, higher accuracy, faster speed, and longer scanning range for cleaning. It comes with 12 high-precision sensors that help depict the surroundings accurately so that the device can easily navigate, avoid falls, and cross obstacles up to 2cm high. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to control Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P via a dedicated app (Mi Home/ Xiaomi Home) and also supports voice controls with Google Assistant which makes cleaning even more hassle-free.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced at Rs.19,999 during the sale. In addition to this, you can also enjoy bank offers, cashbacks, and no-cost EMI offer to save an extra penny.

Buy now at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Viomi SE Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop

This robot vacuum cleaner from Viomi is powered by a Japan-made Nidec brushless motor that is known to offer high power and powerful cleaning performance. The air blower with 15,000rpm speed helps provide spotless cleaning. It is designed with AI smart algorithms that identify the cleaning paths for Indian homes to provide a thorough cleaning. It supports S-Pattern and Y-pattern mopping. S-Pattern helps clean large areas whereas Y-Pattern stimulates the manual mopping effect that offers dual-direction repeated wiping for deep and spotless clean floors. This robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with 12 high-precision sensors that help with an accurate depiction of the surroundings to prevent collision or drops. Viomi can work effortlessly with the Xiaomi Mi Home app, and is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Viomi SE is priced at Rs. 17,999. You can also avail additional discounts using cashback offers, bank offers, and a no-cost EMI programme.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Ilife B5Max

Powered with premium NIDEC brushless motor that provides strong suction up to 2,000Pa to perform thorough cleaning without making much noise. It comes with multiple cleaning modes such as Path Mode that helps to maximise cleaning coverage, Spot Mode to enhance the suction power to specifically clean an area, Max Mode to deeply clean the floor using enhanced suction power, and Edge Mode to clean the edges and corners properly. It comes with sensitive sensors that ensure accidental drops or bumping into any object or furniture. You can schedule, check suction settings, choose cleansing modes, check the water level, and more using the ILIFEHOME smart app.

Iife B5Max is priced at Rs.15,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. While shopping for this robot vacuum cleaner, you can also enjoy cashback offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI programmes so you don't have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Buy now at Rs. 16,900 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Kent Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner

If upholstery cleaning has been your concern all this while, then Kent Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner can prove to be a great buy for you. This vacuum cleaner is powered with advanced cyclonic technology that helps collect dust, debris, and hair effectively. It has advanced filtration bags that help pull out dirt and dust at a high speed so you can enjoy a dust-free ambience instantly. This upholstery vacuum cleaner comes with three cleaning modes. This vacuum cleaner comes with UV disinfection light that helps neutralise or kill dust mites, viruses, and bacteria.

Kent Bed and Upholstery Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs.6,499 on Amazon, and you can also enjoy additional discounts using cashback offers, no-cost EMI schemes, wallet offers, and bank offers that'll help you save some extra penny.

Buy now at Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,500)

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01

The Philips PowerPro bagless vacuum cleaner is equipped with Powercyclone 5 technology that pulls dirt from the air using high pressure to provide thorough and deep cleaning. Its 1,900-watt motor offers high suction and powerful airflow that help clean more dirt, hair, and debris from your household. The multi-clean nozzle allows you to reach narrow and difficult places to ensure proper cleaning of the surface. The advanced design and fully sealed filtration system help minimise dust clouds and other accumulations.

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is priced at Rs.7,299 and with the help of cashback offers, no-cost EMI schemes, wallet offers, and bank offers that are running during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can save even more.

Buy now at Rs. 7,259 (MRP Rs. 9,995)

Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a strong motor that offers powerful suction that helps pull all dust, debris, and hair from the surface to help maintain a clean space. It takes up to four hours to get fully charged to provide a long-lasting power of continuous usage of up to 25 minutes. The Tusa vacuum cleaner can function with both wired and wireless options and this makes it handy to use at both home and car.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Tusa Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is priced at Rs.2,699.

Buy now at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Inalsa Micro WD10

Inalsa Micro WD10 is equipped with a powerful motor that delivers 14,000Pa-strong suction to provide long-time operation. It works effortlessly for both wet and dry cleaning. Its Safe Buoy Technology immediately stops pulling water when the capacity reaches its highest point to protect the motor from damage and provide a long life. The blower function is perfect for dry cleaning of narrow and hard-to-reach areas. It comes with multiples brushes and nozzles that help you attain spotless and dust-free space. In addition to this, you can also choose between 10 litres or 20 litres capacity of vacuum cleaners, depending on your requirements.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Inalsa Micro WD10 is priced at Rs.3,999. With the help of other bank offers, cashback offers, and no-cost EMI offers you can enjoy additional discounts.

Buy now at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,995)

Black+Decker WDBD15

The Black+Decker WDBD15 vacuum cleaner comes with a powerful 1,400W motor that produces 16,000Pa-strong suction and provides long-time operation. It effortlessly cleans both wet and dry dirt, debris, and other particles to give you a spotless cleaning experience. Its HEPA filter captures micro allergens from the air and the surface leaving the surface clean behind. This filter is also washable and reusable. It comes with multiple nozzles and accessories that ensure seamless cleaning of various types of surfaces such as furniture, carpets, car, floors, and lawn. The four self-aligning wheels and wide handlebar ensures the comfortable grip and moment of the vacuum cleaner. In addition to this, the vacuum cleaner comes with various capacities and you can choose between 15 litres, 20 litres, or 30 litres to meet your requirements.

Black+Decker WDBD15 is priced at Rs. 5,290 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale, and you can also enjoy additional discounts using no-cost EMI schemes, bank offers, and cashback offers.

Buy now at Rs. 5,290 (MRP Rs. 11,500)

