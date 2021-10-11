Amazon Great Indian Festival: Biggest Deals on Refrigerators

The festive season has started and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is offering great deals on refrigerators. If you've been looking to purchase a new refrigerator that is liaised with the latest technology, energy-saving features and trendy designs, that too at budget-friendly prices, then now is the right time to execute the much-awaited purchase. The prices will keep changing through the sale, but at the time of writing, we've found the best possible deals in the category.

Below we've shorted some worthy and biggest deals on refrigerators that you can get during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Also keep an eye out for Prime Fridays, a weekly special sale that Amazon will hold every Friday during October as a part of the sale.

1. Samsung 198 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This Samsung refrigerator is equipped with Digital Inverter Technology in which the compressor performs cooling without any fluctuation. This is a high-energy efficient model not only runs on electricity but is also solar compatible. The Smart Connect Inverter feature helps the refrigerator run even during the power cuts and keeps the food and other edibles fresh. It comes with Stabilizer Free Operation that offers voltage protection by cutting the power supply automatically if the voltage supply increases.

When it comes to storage, it offers you 6 litres extra internal storage as it comes with a base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket, spacious chiller tray and large vegetable basket that help make storage very convenient. With the 198-liters capacity, this refrigerator is suitable for two to three member families.

Buy Samsung Direct Cool Refrigerator now for Rs. 17,190

2. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This LG refrigerator comes with a Smart inverter compressor that offers super silent operation that too without consuming much energy and without compromising on the performance. The shelves are made of toughened glass that efficiently holds heavy food items. You can easily store all your food, fruits, vegetable and other edibles, as it comes with a base stand drawer, anti-bacterial gasket, spacious chiller tray and large Moist ‘n' Fresh box.

The fridge is a good pick for two to three member families. The fresh box is great for maintaining moisture levels, while the ice freezer can set ice in just 108 minutes, making this more appealing.

Buy LG Inverter Single Door refrigerator now for Rs. 15,490

3. Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is equipped with IntelliSense Inverter Technology that ensures the uninterrupted functioning of the compressor without consuming more energy. The capillaries of the refrigerator come with Insulated Capillary Technology that allows super cold gas to offer compressor efficiency and faster cooling.

It comes with an extra-large vegetable crisper with honeycomb moisture lock-in technology that ensures fresh fruits and vegetables for a longer time. The refrigerator offers ample space as it comes with a spacious chiller, anti-bacterial gasket, shelves along with an additional pedestal drawer, which makes storage hassle-free.

Buy Whirlpool Inverter SingleDoor refrigerator now for Rs. 15,420

4. Samsung 345L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Samsung is powered by the Twin Cooling Plus Technology which means it offers an individual cooling system with separate airflows in the fridge and freezer to maintain the freshness of all the items. The Digital Inverter technology not just ensures stabilizer-free operation but also saves electricity without compromising the performance.

It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature that allows you to meet all your refrigeration needs based on the five conversion modes. With the help of the Smart Connect Inverter feature, this refrigerator also runs during the power cuts and maintains the freshness of the food. This Samsung double-door refrigerator is also solar compatible which also adds brownie points when looking to purchase the same.

Other features that make this appealing include Power Freeze and Power Cool, that ensure faster cooling without consuming more energy. This Samsung double-door refrigerator is suitable for 4-5 member families.

Buy Samsung Inverter Double Door refrigerator now for Rs. 35,790

5. Haier 256 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Hair double-door refrigerator is equipped with Twin Inverter Technology that helps provide better cooling, less fluctuation and improved freshness. It makes this bottom-mounted double door refrigerator cost and energy-efficient. It comes with 8-in-1 convertible modes which means you can choose the desired cooling mode and fulfil your requirements. This Haier refrigerator comes with a thicker PUF (Polyurethane rigid foam) insulation that offers better cooling by retaining low temperatures efficiently. The aesthetic design, spacious storage and energy-efficient features make it a must-have for a medium-sized family.

Buy Haier Inverter Frost Free refrigerator now for Rs. 23,490

6. Whirlpool 340 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool double door refrigerator is powered with Adaptive intelligence technology (AI) microprocessor and 3-intellisensors that help sense weather conditions, usage patterns and load to ensure freshness by maintaining optimum temperature. It comes with 5-in-1 convertible modes which help you convert the freezer into the desired cooling mode to meet your requirements. The advanced Zeolite technology prevents ripening; Microblock technology prevents bacterial growth, and FreshFlow AirTower with Flexi Vents ensure uniform cooling for long-lasting garden-like freshness.

You get to enjoy a large vegetable crisper with Honey Comb Moisture Lock-in technology along with a freshonizer that help reduce oxidation, maintain moisture content and freshness. The modern design, energy-efficient features and powerful performance make it a must-buy suitable for 4-5 member families.

Buy Whirlpool 3 Star Inverter Double Door refrigerator now for Rs. 34,240

7. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This LG double door refrigerator is equipped with a Smart Inverter compressor that works without a stabilizer, therefore proves to be energy efficient, produce less noise and are more durable. This is a Convertible Fridge which means to increase the storage capacity you can convert the freezer to the fridge with just one touch. This refrigerator is equipped with a Smart Diagnosis feature which helps diagnose and solve any problems at the earliest.

The multiple cooling air vents help uniformly distribute cool air to every corner and ensure proper cooling. It comes with an auto-defrost function that helps prevent ice-build up in the freezer. For storage, this LG double door refrigerator comes with specialized Trimless tempered Glass Shelves that can easily carry heavy loads. You also get a MOIST ‘N' FRESH lattice-type box with a lock that prevents excess moisture loss from the vegetables and fruits and thus helps maintain freshness.

Buy LF Smart Inverter Double Door refrigerator now for Rs. 24,990

8. LG 687 L Frost Free Inverter Linear Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Side-by-Side refrigerators are considered to be of the premium range and this LG Side-by-Side refrigerator is no less when it comes to features and space. It is equipped with Inverter Linear Compressor that help provide noiseless cooling without consuming too much energy. The multi-digital sensors in this refrigerator help monitor and respond to food and usage patterns to instantly maintain the optimum temperature.

With LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi) feature, you can connect the refrigerator to your smartphone from where you can control the temperature and diagnose the issues of your refrigerator with a simple touch. The multi-air flow cooling vents ensure proper cooling which helps in maintaining the freshness of the food and other edibles kept in the refrigerator. This refrigerator is very spacious, and comes with a LED display.

Buy LG Inverter Side-by-Side refrigerator now for Rs. 84,500

9. Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

This Samsung Side-by-Side refrigerator is powered with SpaceMax Technology that offers more space that helps keep your food, vegetables and fruit super fresh for long. The Digital Inverter Compressor uses less power, creates less noise and is durable as it is certified to work for up to 21 years. This side-by-side refrigerator is equipped with an all-around cooling system that helps monitor the temperature to keep all the food fresh by reaching every corner of the refrigerator.

The Power Cool and Freeze feature ensure rapid cooling with a single touch. It comes with a Deodorising Filter that helps eliminate odours and preserve the original aroma and freshness of food. You also get an energy-saving alarm, the alerts if the refrigerator is left open for more than 2 minutes. The sleek design, durability and spacious storage make it a must buy and is also suitable for large families.

Buy Samsung Inverter Side-by-Side refrigerator now for Rs. 74,990

10. Lloyd 587 L Inverter Frost Free Side By Side Refrigerator

This Lloyd Side By Side Refrigerator comes with Inverter Compressor that ensures uniform cooling, energy efficiency, less noise and durability. This refrigerator comes with Fleximax Design which means you can adjust the glass shelves and use the space efficiently as per your requirement.

The Auto-Defrost function help prevents ice build-up when on a vacay you can put the refrigerator on Holiday Mode and enjoy your time without any worries. The Super Freeze Function help you pull down the frozen temperature than usual to speed the freezing process. This refrigerator has a lot of space which makes it a good pick for a large family.

Buy Lloyd Inverter Side by Side refrigerator now for Rs. 58,990

11. Whirlpool 570 L Inverter Frost-Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool refrigerator is powered by Adaptive Intelligence technology, advanced multiple sensors and a microprocessor, ensures optimum temperature inside by continuously sensing the load, usage pattern and weather conditions. The Intellisense inverter technology compressor gives you optimum cooling without consuming much energy with the help of AI technology.

It comes with an intuitive feather touch display panel with four preset functions so you can manage the temperature of the refrigerator as per your requirement. This Whirlpool refrigerator is crafted to compliment your kitchen by providing spacious interiors and long-lasting performance that help keep your food, vegetables, fruits and other items fresh for a long.

Buy Whirlpool Inverter Multi-Door refrigerator now for Rs. 59,990

