Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is running heavy discounts on home appliances from top brands. If you're looking to buy yourself a new washing machine then we've sorted the grind for you. We've handpicked some of the most popular washing machines ranging from semi to fully automatic and across various capacities and price ranges that are now available with big discounts on Amazon. Read on to find the one that meets your requirements and buy a new washing machine at a great price.

1. Samsung 6.5kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA65A4002VS/TL)

The top-loading fully automatic washing machine from Samsung is equipped with a ‘Diamond Drum' that helps wash clothes effectively without causing any damage. Its Center Jet Pulsator is claimed to help prevent the tangling of clothes without compromising on the cleaning process. This Samsung washing machine comes with six wash programmes and some special features like an intuitive LED control panel, magic lint filter, air turbo, and child lock to provide you the ease of doing laundry. This washing machine comes in a 6.5Kg capacity making it suitable for families with three to four members. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is offering the washing machine at a discounted price that can be clubbed with bank offers, cashback offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMIs.

Buy now at Rs.13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,800)

2. Whirlpool Superb Atom 7Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (Top-Loading)

Photo Credit: Amazon

A semi-automatic washing machine proves to be a budget-friendly option for many, and if you're looking to buy the same, then the Whirlpool Superb Atom top-loading washing machine would be a great buy. This Whirlpool semi-automatic washing machine is equipped with a powerful 340W motor that helps provide thorough cleaning. It's a top-loading washing machine that comes with three wash programmes, a large washtub, an auto-restart feature, and a waterproof control panel so that you can do your laundry without any inconvenience. It also has four wheels that help in moving the machine from one place to another. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has listed the Whirlpool Superb Atom 7Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine at a discounted price with additional Amazon Pay cashback offers, exchange offers, bank offers, and no-cost EMI schemes.

Buy now at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,400)

3. LG 6.5Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z)

This LG fully automatic washing machine comes equipped with a smart inverter technology that allows its motor to adjust the power consumption according to the requirement. The motor is also water-resistant, thus, doesn't corrode and is durable. It comes with a ‘Turbo Drum' that enables a powerful wash and is said to remove the dirt thoroughly without causing any damage to the fabric. LG T65SKSF4Z is a top-loading washing machine that comes with six wash programmes and additional features like child lock, smart cleaning, memory backup, and auto restart to make washing clothes less of a hassle.

Buy now at Rs.15,490 (MRP Rs. 19,490)

4. Samsung 7.2kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WT725QPNDMPXTL)

Another semi-automatic washing machine on the list is from the brand Samsung. This washing machine features a ‘Double Storm' technology — water jets located at the centre — that promises a powerful wash without the tangling of clothes. The dryer drum is powered by an Air Turbo Drying System that helps rapid rotation with the dual air intake and leads to faster drying of clothes. The rustproof body, caster wheels, and low energy consumption contribute to the durability of the home appliance. This is a top-loading washing machine option from Samsung and comes with a 7.2 Kg capacity making it suitable for families with three to four members.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can pair this discounted purchase with additional saving options like bank offers, Amazon Pay cashback offers, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI schemes to save more.

Buy now at Rs. 9,690 (MRP Rs. 13,100)

5. Samsung 6.0Kg Front Loading Washing Machine With Ceramic Heater (WW60R20GLMA)

This Samsung front-loading washing machine is fully automatic and features a ‘Digital Inverter' technology in which the motor consumes very little energy, consumes less water, and produces less noise without compromising on the washing performance. Its ‘Diamond Drum' promises proper cleaning of laundry without damaging your delicate fabrics. The washing machine comes with a ceramic heater that prevents water scale deposits and thus ensures durability. It also has a Hygiene Steam Wash feature that helps remove inactive allergens and bacteria from your clothes and clean your clothes deeply using steam. The Samsung WW60R20GLMA features 10 washing programmes that give you cleaning options for different fabric types. This discounted purchase also has additional bank, exchange, and no-cost EMI options in Amazon sale.

Buy now at Rs.21,890 (MRP Rs. 26,900)

6. LG 6.5Kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P6510NBAY)

Photo Credit: Amazon

This LG semi-automatic washing machine is equipped with a powerful 1,300RPM motor that promises spotless washing and quick drying. The machine features a ‘Rat Away' technology that repels rats as it has a 3MM plastic cover with rat repellent chemicals. The top-loading washing machine comes with three wash programmes, a collar scrubber, spin shower, and lint collector so that you wash your laundry without worrying about other aspects. Amazon has listed this LG washing machine at a discounted price with additional offers.

But now at Rs.9,990 (MRP Rs. 12,090)

7. Samsung 7Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with AI Control

This washing machine from Samsung features an Eco Bubble Technology that claims to turn the detergent into bubbles that quickly penetrates the fabric to remove dirt easily without damaging the texture of the fabric. It has ‘Intelligent Washing' with AI control that allows you can to use your smartphone to control the washing machine over Wi-Fi connectivity. Samsung says the machine uses less electricity and also consumes less water. It also uses steam to effectively kill bacteria and inactivate allergens to deeply cleanse clothes. The Samsung front-loading washing machine comes in two 7kg and 8kg variants and is available in Amazon sale with a flat discount and additional offers .

Buy now at Rs.34,900 (MRP Rs. 42,100)

8. Bosch 6kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine With Heater

Photo Credit: Amazon

This Bosch fully automatic washing machine comes with a VarioInverter motor, which is claimed to have a high cleaning efficiency without consuming much power. Its ‘VarioDrum' is designed to be tough on stains and gentle on clothes. It comes with 15 wash programmes, an LED display, an anti-vibration side panel, as well as an inbuilt heater to give you an easy laundry experience. With the help of its reload programme, you can add or remove clothes simply by pausing the cycle. Amazon Great Indian festival sale brings a flat discount of over Rs. 5,000 on this Bosch washing machine.

Buy now at Rs.23,990 (MRP Rs. 28,449)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.