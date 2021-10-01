1.5 ton Inverter Window ACs From Top Brands, at Great Prices

Staying cool indoors just got better with these 1.5 ton inverter window Air Conditioners (ACs). If you had been relying on a cooler to cool down your room temperature, then it's time to make the move to a more luxurious and comfortable living- all this well within your pocket. Shop with us for the best window ACs. With a wide range of ACs to choose from, it can become difficult to pick the best one for yourself. Make this job easier, shop from this list of the best 1.5 ton inverter window ACs.
Voltas is a trusted name, known for making some of the best ACs and delivering quality and performance. This 1.5 ton, 3-star window AC is one of the best to get your hands on. Its turbo cooling mode gives instant cooling even in extremely hot temperatures. It is also a low maintenance AC and can easily fit in a small sized room. It is also economical and easy to install, making it a great choice for budget buyers.
Active-humidifier senses indoor humidity during monsoon months and manages settings accordingly.
This window AC by LG has a rather unique and good looking design, making it stand out in its league. It really is chic, and almost looks like a split AC. This is an economical and easy to install unit, with an inverter compressor that helps save a lot on electricity bills. It is environmentally efficient and does not contribute to ozone depletion.
The interesting bit is this AC adjusts as per the heat load.
Blue star's 1.5 ton window AC is highly effective for medium sized rooms. It comes with a 5-star rating, which makes it cost and power efficient. An elegant looking panel on this window AC makes it appealing for any ambience, be it office or home. Intelligent sleep mode keeps the room comfortable through the night, by adjusting the temperature according to the drop or rise in heat load.
Anti-freeze thermostat on the indoor coil is a safety feature.
A competently priced window AC with 3-star rating from O General, this one is rather efficient. This AC comes with the best in class copper compressor, which gives users the best of cooling and performance. It is also energy efficient and easy to maintain.
Anti-dust, sleep mode, turbo mode, and auto restart features make this air conditioner a great buy.
|Product
|Price in India
|O General AXGT18FHTC Window 3 Star 1.5 Ton Air Conditioner (White)
|₹ 35,750
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2020 Model, JW-Q18WUZA, White)
|₹ 38,990
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, 2019 Model, 5W18GBT, White)
|₹ 34,990
|Voltas 3 Star Window AC
|₹ 26,290
