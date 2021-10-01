1.5 ton Inverter Window ACs From Top Brands, at Great Prices

Technology News
How to pick the best Window AC for any budget.

Window ACs are ideal for compact rooms and are also energy efficient

Staying cool indoors just got better with these 1.5 ton inverter window Air Conditioners (ACs). If you had been relying on a cooler to cool down your room temperature, then it's time to make the move to a more luxurious and comfortable living- all this well within your pocket. Shop with us for the best window ACs. With a wide range of ACs to choose from, it can become difficult to pick the best one for yourself. Make this job easier, shop from this list of the best 1.5 ton inverter window ACs.

Best 1.5 ton Window ACs

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Voltas is a trusted name, known for making some of the best ACs and delivering quality and performance. This 1.5 ton, 3-star window AC is one of the best to get your hands on. Its turbo cooling mode gives instant cooling even in extremely hot temperatures. It is also a low maintenance AC and can easily fit in a small sized room. It is also economical and easy to install, making it a great choice for budget buyers.

₹ 26,290

Active-humidifier senses indoor humidity during monsoon months and manages settings accordingly.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC

This window AC by LG has a rather unique and good looking design, making it stand out in its league. It really is chic, and almost looks like a split AC. This is an economical and easy to install unit, with an inverter compressor that helps save a lot on electricity bills. It is environmentally efficient and does not contribute to ozone depletion.

₹ 38,990

The interesting bit is this AC adjusts as per the heat load.

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Blue star's 1.5 ton window AC is highly effective for medium sized rooms. It comes with a 5-star rating, which makes it cost and power efficient. An elegant looking panel on this window AC makes it appealing for any ambience, be it office or home. Intelligent sleep mode keeps the room comfortable through the night, by adjusting the temperature according to the drop or rise in heat load.

₹ 34,990

Anti-freeze thermostat on the indoor coil is a safety feature.

4. O General AXGT18FHTC Window 3 Star 1.5 Ton Air Conditioner

A competently priced window AC with 3-star rating from O General, this one is rather efficient. This AC comes with the best in class copper compressor, which gives users the best of cooling and performance. It is also energy efficient and easy to maintain. 

₹ 35,750

Anti-dust, sleep mode, turbo mode, and auto restart features make this air conditioner a great buy.

Features to Look Out For When Buying An Air Conditioner

  1. Room Size
  2. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Rating for power efficiency
  3. Compressor type
  4. Air dust filter
  5. Cooling modes
  6. Remote control
  7. Inverter
  8. Sleep mode
  9. Turbo cooling
  10. Auto restart

Product Price in India
O General AXGT18FHTC Window 3 Star 1.5 Ton Air Conditioner (White) ₹ 35,750
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2020 Model, JW-Q18WUZA, White) ₹ 38,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, 2019 Model, 5W18GBT, White) ₹ 34,990
Voltas 3 Star Window AC ₹ 26,290
