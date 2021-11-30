Switch to HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch Gaming Display for an Immersive Experience

Gaming monitors come in all sizes and shapes these days, which makes picking the perfect model a difficult choice for many. Simply buying a big display doesn't work anymore when it comes to gaming. If a gaming monitor doesn't deliver the optimum experience, it's a total waste of money and time. Most gamers are on the lookout for an ideal gaming monitor that features the latest technologies and carries a value-for-money price tag.

HUAWEI's newly launched MateView GT 27-inch gaming display is a powerful monitor that's built for PC gamers. The HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch is packed with the right set of features, including a large stunning display, support for high refresh rate, and industry-leading technologies that offer the perfect gaming experience you're looking for.

Today, we'll tell you why HUAWEI's MateView GT 27-inch gaming display is the perfect choice for most gamers:

A large, impressive display

HUAWEI's MateView GT 27-inch comes with a large 27-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display offers an immersive experience for everything from gaming to watching movies and TV shows. MateView GT 27-inch features a 1500R super-curved display design, making it both good-looking on your workstation and ideal for long gaming sessions. The HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch features a native resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, so you can enjoy your games and videos with an amazing level of clarity and detail.

A blazingly fast refresh rate

Gamers all across want a smooth gaming experience. With the HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch, you can enjoy both a high refresh rate and high resolution. The display offers a refresh rate of 165Hz, making gaming a much smoother experience compared to a conventional gaming display. With a higher refresh rate, you'll be able to enjoy a smooth, flicker-free gaming experience no matter what you're playing.

A true cinematic experience

The HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch offers a life-like viewing experience, thanks to a wider colour gamut that can help reproduce colours more accurately. The display comes with a cinematic-grade 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, offering an excellent viewing experience for everything from gaming to entertainment. Even viewing your favourite memories in photos or videos will feel more natural on the HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch monitor. Watching movies and TV shows will never be the same again.

It's all in the details

HUAWEI's MateView GT 27-inch gaming display offers a maximum brightness of 350 nits along with a contrast ratio of 4000:1. With support for HDR 10, the display offers a highly realistic view of the world right in front of your eyes. It will elevate your content viewing experience to a whole new level. Watching content in high-resolution will feel more true-to-eyes with accurate colours, perfect brightness, and gaming graphics look even more stunning.

HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch comes with the right set of ports you need in a gaming setup, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C so you can connect the display to a wide range of devices. The display also includes an HDMI 2.0 port. You can connect your desktop PC or a gaming console with the MateView GT 27-inch for an immersive viewing experience like no other.

Price and where to buy

The new HUAWEI MateView GT 27” Standard Edition will be available on HUAWEI Store online in the UAE from 25th November for AED 1,499 includes HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 as a gift. HUAWEI Wireless Mouse GT priced at AED 499 and HUAWEI Wireless Charging Mouse Pad GT priced at AED 349 will be available soon in the UAE.