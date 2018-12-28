NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps DLC Review

, 28 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
3.5 out of 5 stars
Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps DLC Review

Highlights

  • The combat and traversal is as fun as it is in the main game
  • You should finish the main game before playing this
  • It introduces a new supervillain

Not only is Spider-Man PS4 one of our favourite games of the year, it's the rare perfect title too. Since it sets such a high bar of what to expect from a superhero video game, we thought it would make sense to check out Spider-Man PS4's downloadable content (DLC). It's in the form of a season pass called Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps and consists of three chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining. With The Heist out in October, Turf Wars in November, and finally Silver Lining this week, we played all of them back to back to tell you if they're worth the price of admission. Here's what you need to know.

First and foremost, we don't recommend playing Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps without finishing the main game. That's because it takes place after the events of the game, which are referenced often, making the story of this DLC tough to follow if you haven't completed Spider-Man PS4.

As for the chapters themselves, The Heist introduces Black Cat after foreshadowing her arrival in Spider-Man PS4. She's a master thief and current frenemy of Spider-Man. Black Cat is in New York City to steal from its crime families, collectively known as the Maggia, for super villain Hammerhead.

Turf Wars focusses on Hammerhead as he robs high-tech military gear from mercenary outfit Sable International, while Silver Lining sees Sable International boss Silver Sable (who was present in the main game too) make a return as she joins forces with Spider-Man to reclaim her tech from Hammerhead.

 

Without spoiling much, the overall plot of Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps is an interesting one. Despite starting slow with The Heist, it finishes strong by the time the end credits roll for Silver Lining. You're treated to some spirited banter between Spider-Man and his allies which makes it all worthwhile.

And while there are side-quests aplenty between these three chapters, a lot of them don't feel fresh or integral to the experience. A bulk of these are doled out by Screwball, a relatively new villain in Spider-Man lore, who is essentially a power-mad influencer and YouTuber. These have you disabling EMP towers within a specific timeframe or take on waves of enemies. While they have Photobombs — locations within the challenge area that grant you a bonus to your score — they're pretty much similar to the Taskmaster missions of the main game.

There are some slivers of brilliance though, such as finding all the art stolen by Black Cat's father or piecing together an unexpected conversation between a Maggia hitman and a therapist. However, a lot of it feels like padding. More so when you have the game egging you on to "explore the city" before information for the next main mission shows up. This lull between its main missions makes the events of The City That Never Sleeps feel less natural and free flowing than they should be.

spiderman ps4 spiderman_ps4

 

Thankfully, the moment to moment traversal is as good as ever, making slinging across New York City a treat while the polished combat is intact. And while there's little in the way of genuinely new enemy types compared to the base game, the usual melee, flying, and gun-toting foes in Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps hit hard and keep you on your toes. This is particularly true during the final boss encounter of Silver Lining, which was equal parts spectacle and strategy, forcing us to swap gadgets and suit powers often.

Plus, the adventure takes you to different locations in the city. From the Bar With No Name, to New York City sewers, there's enough variety to make up for the short play time of around five hours to complete all three chapters.

At Rs. 1,664 ($25 in the US), Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps is worth it only if you've finished the main game and want more Spider-Man PS4 to play. Although its writing is solid and dialogues entertaining, the uninspired Screwball challenges and padding between main missions takes away from what should have been a solid add-on to one of the best games of the year.

Pros

  • Witty dialogue
  • Varied locales

Cons

  • Padding between main missions
  • Screwball challenges

Rating (out of 10): 7

Gadgets 360 played a review copy of Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps on PS4 Pro. The DLC is available now via the PS Store for Rs. 1,664 ($25 in the US).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

product We played Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps and its three chapters: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining back to back to tell you if they're worth the price of admission. Here's what you need to know.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spiderman PS4, Spiderman The Heist, Spiderman Turf Wars, Spiderman Silver Lining, Spiderman The City That Never Sleeps, PS4, Spiderman PS4 DLC, Sony
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Xiaomi-Backed Yi Home Camera Price in India Slashed Until January 26
iPhone Battery Replacement Rush Is Real With Batteries In Short Supply
Pricee
Spider-Man PS4: The City That Never Sleeps DLC Review
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Vivo Y81i
TRENDING
  1. Poco F2 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Android 9.0 Pie
  2. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  3. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Cameras Tipped to Launch in January 2019
  4. Airtel May Lose 70 Million Users With End of 'Lifetime Free' Plan: Report
  5. Asus ZenFone 5Z Starts Receiving Its Android 9.0 Pie Update
  6. Moto G7 Launch Set for February Next Year, Report Claims
  7. OnePlus 6T Available With Discount, No-Cost EMI Offers From Saturday
  8. Sony Xperia XA3 Plus Price, Colour Options Surface Online
  9. Realme 1 Starts Receiving ColorOS 5.2 Stable OTA Update
  10. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.