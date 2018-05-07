Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch Review

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch Review

Highlights

  • Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition has witty writing
  • It looks great thanks to its fresh art direction and intricate animation
  • Its additional content is welcome, but doesn’t add much

Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for Nintendo Switch is developed by WayForward, a studio known for its work on licensed games such as Adventure Time, as well as remakes like Ducktales: Remastered. Like the latter, Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition is also a platformer, though it isn’t as unforgiving as Ducktales.

The Shantae series has been around since the days of the Game Boy Colour in 2002. Shantae Half-Genie Hero was the first in the franchise to be developed for home consoles, and forsakes traditional pixel art for HD graphics. Like past entries, it’s a platformer where you’ll take on the role of a genie called Shantae as you jump and smash your way through a host of colourful levels.

As the name suggests, Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition brings with it a ton of extras such as two expansions — Pirate Queen's Quest and Friends to the End — as well as the game's tougher Hardcore Mode option, and Hero Mode, which gives you all your powers from the outset. Also included are a selection of different character costumes as well as what were previously Kickstarter-backer exclusives. The new costumes, Ninja, Beach, and Officer, each unlock a mini-adventure.

As for game itself, the moment to moment gameplay is slick, with responsive controls and a fantastic sense of movement. Every element, from Shantae’s hair whip to take down enemies, to giant bosses that fill up the screen, is great to look at. This isn’t a game that pushes the Nintendo Switch by any means, but its art style makes it quite the looker in handheld mode and it scales well on bigger screens when played in docked mode.

shantae half genie hero nintendo switch boss shantae_nintendo_switch

The game also keeps switching things up, but at the same time it manages to stay cohesive. For example, learning how to transform Shantae into a spider, which lets you get to hard to reach areas in a level, results in a character design that while resembling a spider, doesn’t make you feel like you’re playing as something else altogether. You still are Shantae. The same applies to turning into a mouse, crab, elephant, or even a harpy.

These abilities are necessary for progression and have a few upgrades to them such as being able to spew spider venom or climbing waterfalls as a crab. Much like God of War, you’ll revisit previous levels as you gain new powers to open up new areas. Backtracking doesn’t feel tedious thanks to the aforementioned abilities that keep things fresh.

All of this is backed up by upbeat writing that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Be it a villain summoning a monster for merchandising rights, or smashing a counterfeit mermaid ring, it frequently steps into the surreal and it’s all the better for it. A lot of the light-hearted gags seem reminiscent of the early Paper Mario games — before Nintendo sucked the fun out of them - and we really like that.

That said, the extra content doesn’t exactly add much by way of new vistas to discover. Pirate Queen's Quest has you as antagonist Risky Boots while Friends to the End has you as three of Shantae’s allies — Rottytops, Bolo, and Sky. They’re neat additions but you’ll end up retreading the same locales, albeit with some modifications to how you play. The same applies to the Hardcore and Hero Mode too. They’re all welcome additions to the core campaign but aren’t necessary to the experience. Die-hard fans and new comers both do have enough of a reason to bother thanks to the price.

shantae nintendo switch friends shantae_nintendo_switch

Buying the base game and every piece of DLC is $46 (roughly Rs. 3,100) versus $30 (approximately Rs. 2,020) for Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, making it a better deal. If you prefer playing it on the Xbox One or PS4, you can get it for less as it retails for Rs. 1,500 on those consoles. That said, the core experience of Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition is strong enough on its own to warrant a purchase thanks to its great production values.

The Nintendo Switch isn’t short of platformers. Aside from the likes of big budget hits like Super Mario Odyssey and Donkey Kong Tropical Freeze, independent releases such as Owlboy and Super Meat Boy are also available on Nintendo’s hybrid console. Thanks to its fantastic art style and solid writing, Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition has enough to make it stand out from the crowd. If you’re looking for a great platformer, it’s well worth considering.

Pros:

  • Solid controls
  • Great art direction and animations
  • Cool abilities

Cons:

  • Extra content doesn’t add new levels

Rating (out of 10): 8

Gadgets 360 played a review copy of Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch. The game is available at $30 (around Rs. 2,020) via the Nintendo Switch eShop and at Rs. 1,500 on the Xbox One and PS4.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Shantae, Shantae Half Genie Hero, Shantae Pirate Queens Quest, Shantae Friends to the End, Shantae Half Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, WayForward, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Google Maps Now Lets You Change Vehicle Icon in Driving Navigation
Best AC deals
Shantae Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition Nintendo Switch Review
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  2. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  3. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  4. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  5. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  7. Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  8. Honor 10 India Launch on May 15, Reveals Flipkart
  9. BSNL Extends Free Sunday Calling Offer Again
  10. OnePlus Phones Now Getting Google Lens Feature in Google Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.