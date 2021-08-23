Technology News
loading

Psychonauts 2 Review: Cult Hit Follow-Up Is Just as Zany, Goofy, and Eclectic

Sixteen years on, creator Tim Schafer once again dissects the human mind.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 August 2021 18:30 IST
Psychonauts 2 Review: Cult Hit Follow-Up Is Just as Zany, Goofy, and Eclectic

Photo Credit: Double Fine/Xbox

Razputin in Psychonauts 2

Highlights
  • Psychonauts 2 release date is Wednesday, August 25 globally
  • Available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X
  • Rs. 1,299 on Steam, Rs. 3,999 on Xbox, Rs. 4,995 on PlayStation

Psychonauts 2 is ready — and it's here. Tell that to someone from the late ‘00s and they likely wouldn't believe you. The original Psychonauts, released in 2005 on the original Xbox, PlayStation 2 and PC, had a tortured development process. Though it had Grim Fandango and Full Throttle director Tim Schafer at the helm, it was the first game for his new studio Double Fine. That resulted in all sorts of problems, resulting in Microsoft pulling an exclusivity deal midway through production. Double Fine found a new partner and Psychonauts released to critical acclaim, but it found few buyers, forcing its new publisher to exit the video game industry altogether. No wonder then that Schafer struggled to get Psychonauts 2 off the ground — and that it's had its own share of setbacks.

When Psychonauts 2 was first announced in late 2015, Double Fine said it was turning to crowdfunding to cover partial development costs, just as it had for other games too. The campaign was successful and a couple of years later, the studio secured a publishing deal with Payday 2 parent Starbreeze Studios. But soon, issues emerged. First, Double Fine delayed Psychonauts 2 by at least a year, and then Starbreeze lurched towards insolvency due to its own troubles, forcing the makers to cut out boss battles, Schafer admitted. Imagine then the saviour turned out to be Microsoft — the company that had ditched them for being “expensive and late” on Psychonauts — who acquired the studio as it sought to build up Xbox's first-party base. The miracles time can achieve.

Psychonauts 2 — which is not an Xbox exclusive, despite the Microsoft backing, though it is coming to Game Pass on day one, as a free download — is centred on the young gifted psychic Razputin (voiced by Richard Horvitz) who can jump into people's minds. He returns from Psychonauts and Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, a short VR title released in 2017 that bridges the story of the two mainline games. Double Fine knows that its virtual reality-only existence limited its exposure (and that's it been many years since we saw Raz), which is why Psychonauts 2 opens with a cutscene that reintroduces the protagonist and tells us what went down in the Rhombus of Ruin. Following those heroics, Raz and Co. arrive at the Psychonauts headquarters Motherlobe, where Raz sets out to solve a new mystery that might involve a mole, necromancy, and (obviously) some bacon.

Building on its predecessor's themes, Psychonauts 2 continues to explore the human brain: our thought processes, resetting neural pathways, and being open to new ideas. In terms of gameplay, that manifests itself in Raz linking together different words — one of the game's smartest ideas. It teaches important lessons to kids (Psychonauts' primary audience) as players discover how the same words, when associated with different words, can change in meaning, and also your thinking, entirely. That can inevitably cause problems. Raz is told once that he shouldn't manipulate someone's mind in a bid to bend it to his will — there's a bit of Inception to the narrative, yes — but Psychonauts 2 is contradictory in that it keeps asking the player to do just that, for its gameplay loop depends on it.

But don't take any of that to mean it's dour, sincere, and self-serious. I may have presented it in a straightforward fashion, but that's only because I'm not Tim Schafer. Psychonauts 2 retains the first game's zany sensibilities and continuously infuses light-hearted humour into its heavyweight topics. The game tells you that upfront with an advisory, noting that it features “artistic representations of serious mental conditions including addiction, PTSD, panic attacks, anxiety, and delusions.” It jokes about other things too — you will hear much of it as you walk past non-player characters (NPCs) — and Raz's condition seems part of it. A cadet in Psychonauts, he's an intern in Psychonauts 2. Raz makes no progress no matter what he achieves — is this because adults think kids aren't capable of much?

As for gameplay mechanics, Raz has a number of psychic powers, most of which are returning from Psychonauts. There's levitation, pyrokinesis, telekinesis, clairvoyance, PSI blast, and mental connection. PSI blasts are essentially energy projectiles that help you ward off enemies and shatter objects. With clairvoyance, Raz can see the world from someone else's perspective, which is both useful and hilarious as everyone “sees” you differently. For some, you might be a cartoon, and for others you're a dustbin. Double Fine says these will even change as the story progresses. In Psychonauts 2, you can equip four powers to the shoulder and trigger buttons, up from three in Psychonauts. As before, you can switch between them on the fly, and acing a level is knowing which PSI powers to use.

Psychonauts 2 review mental connection Psychonauts 2

Psychonauts deputy head Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2
Photo Credit: Double Fine/Xbox

Because Psychonauts 2 is a game about kids and for kids, its gameplay features also reflect this choice. In settings, you can choose from one of or all three options. That includes no damage when Raz falls from heights, making Raz very strong in combat to put the emphasis on story, and the ultimate: invincibility. That would allow kids, who haven't developed the requisite dexterity, to focus on fewer elements. Psychonauts 2 also helps you if you aren't able to find your way, ensuring that everyone of all ages and vocabulary strength can play. But in other cases, like boss fights, it doesn't believe in helping you too much. That said, I've yet to run into something akin to the Psychonauts's final level that was known for its extremely difficult nature and was fixed only years later.

The platformer bits in Psychonauts 2 are enjoyable and easy to pick up, though I wouldn't say I have seen anything in my time spent with the game that was innovative. This year alone, we've seen the likes of It Takes Two, an excellent co-op adventure that borrowed and traded on a legion of platforming elements to craft its myriad worlds, each wholly different from the one before it. As with Psychonauts, the USP for Psychonauts 2 remains its eclectic nature, filled with all sorts of new and returning goofy characters. Add to that its visual aesthetic that mimics hand-drawn comic books, channelling an inner Tim Burton-esque vibe, and as if it's been launched through a Technicolor post-processing system.

Performance was never an issue for me with Psychonauts 2. It looked and ran great on the Xbox One X, delivering a consistent 30fps at 4K resolution. It's honestly not a title that needs next-gen graphics, though it does perform better if you've one. Exclusive to Xbox Series S/X on next-gen consoles, Double Fine claims Psychonauts 2 will deliver 60fps at 4K on the mightier Series X, and 60fps at 2880x1620 on Series S. You can also get 120fps though the resolution will suffer. The Series S/X version is also the only way to play Psychonauts 2 in HDR. On OG Xbox One and PS4, it's locked at 30fps on full-HD. PS4 Pro owners will be upgraded to 1440p. You can run Psychonauts 2 on PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility — that also unlocks 60fps.

I only came across one bug in Psychonauts 2, with Raz getting stuck in some places that you can jump into but then can't jump out of. It's been a polished experience otherwise, yet again proving that games are better delayed than rushed. Psychonauts 2 has faced a long uphill battle, but its release is proof that some battles are worth the slog.

Pros:

  • Zany, goofy, and eclectic
  • Hand-drawn visual aesthetic
  • Embraces heavy ideas
  • Smartly presents concepts
  • Doesn't talk down to audience
  • Special gameplay settings for kids
  • NPC chatter is a bonus treat
  • Included with Xbox Game Pass

Cons:

  • Narrative conflicts with gameplay loop
  • Platforming bits aren't innovative
  • Environmental bug

Rating (out of 10): 7

Psychonauts 2 is available August 25 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs.

It costs Rs. 1,299 on Steam, Rs. 3,999 on Microsoft Store, and Rs. 4,995 on PlayStation Store. Game Pass Ultimate (which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming) costs Rs. 699 per month.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Psychonauts, Psychonauts 2, Double Fine, Tim Schafer, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Xbox One X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, xCloud
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases
Russian News Websites Blocked by Ukraine, Accused of Spreading Propaganda

Related Stories

Psychonauts 2 Review: Cult Hit Follow-Up Is Just as Zany, Goofy, and Eclectic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro to Be Available in India From August 26, Price Announced
  2. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  3. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  4. OnePlus Buds Pro Review
  5. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Upgraded With Intel Core i7-11370H, More
  7. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos
  8. Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Transfer Pokemon to Nintendo Switch
  9. Week-Long Rally Sends Cardano Cryptocurrency Price to All-Time High
  10. Navarasa, The Kissing Booth 3, and More on Netflix India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro Price in India Announced, Go on Sale on August 26
  2. Realme Narzo 50A Allegedly Bags BIS, NBTC Certification; Camera Details Surface as Well
  3. Cryptocurrency Heist: Poly Network Says Hacked Funds Returned
  4. Nokia G50 Accidentally Confirmed by the Company on Instagram, Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Russian News Websites Blocked by Ukraine, Accused of Spreading Propaganda
  6. Mi TV 5X Will Feature 40W Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos, Xiaomi Teases
  7. Vine Co-Creator's New Project Supdrive Is All About NFTs That Are Actual Video Games
  8. Ethiopia to Build Local Social Media Platform to Rival Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp
  9. WhatsApp for Android Testing New Payment Shortcut, Desktop Users Get Beta Programme
  10. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26 at 12pm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com