Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4 Review

 
, 08 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
4 out of 5 stars
Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4 Review

Highlights

  • Dragon’s Crown Pro looks great at 4K
  • The story takes a back seat to the gameplay
  • It’s out on May 15

Dragon’s Crown Pro for the PS4 is a throwback to a time when role-playing games focussed more on gameplay — player progression and obtaining gear - instead of story or nuanced characters. In our preview, we talked about its deep and layered combat system, as well as variety in classes that were distinct enough to ensure no two playthroughs would be the same. For the most part, this remaster stays true to its source material — 2013’s Dragon’s Crown for the PS3 and PS Vita. But is that good enough five years later?

Taking place in the Kingdom of Hydeland, you’re an adventurer who undertakes quests for the townsfolk and its rulers. These have you disposing of ghosts, pirates, giant stone golems, sinister cults, and other sorts of monstrosities. Along the way you’ll hear of legends of the Dragon’s Crown — a legendary treasure that allows one to control an Ancient Dragon, a monster that has been banished from realm, but is rumoured to return.

As we mentioned in our preview that there are six classes to choose from - the Fighter, the Amazon, the Dwarf, the Sorceress, the Wizard, and the Elf. Each of them play differently, and you have to adopt a different strategy while playing as them.

The Fighter, for example, is best up close thanks to a shield that can soak up damage meant for other heroes. Having low health, the Sorceress is great at ranged attacks, allowing you to turn foes into frogs and summon skeletons. It’s this interplay between classes that keeps things fresh. While you can play Dragon’s Crown Pro with friends, you can also recruit allies in the game that belong to the aforementioned classes.

dragons crown pro dragon

You could, if you so choose, stack up your four-hero party with Fighters alone, or opt for a more balanced approach. And though your character levels up - allowing you to gain more skills, health, and power - your allies do not. What this means is, you’ll constantly find yourself on the look out for piles of bones - an indicator of a fallen adventurer - on your quests to resurrect at the local church. While resurrecting costs you in-game currency, you could simply bury the bones for the possibility of earning new items. Thankfully, the game tells you the level of the ally you’ll be bringing back to life, allowing you to make an informed choice.

In addition to this, your only source of weapons and equipment is loot scavenged on your adventures. You won’t know what you’ve got until you get it appraised, which as you guessed it, costs you precious gold. Dragon’s Crown Pro does hint at what you get before you pay for an appraisal by telling you what class of weapon you have, ranging from E to S, from lowest to highest.

The cycle of taking on quests, defeating foes, obtaining loot and potential sidekicks, and heading back into town to see what you got may seem barebones but it does enough to keep you playing. Before you know it, you’ve settled into a comfortable groove that get better the longer you play. It helps that the combat is satisfying regardless of your character choice.

From the spear throwing Amazon to the fire-wielding Wizard, they’re a treat to play. Much like Diablo 3, you’ll be coming back again and again to play with different classes. Throw in numerous side-missions that range from freeing genies to collecting wyvern eggs and you have enough of a reason to keep playing long after you’re done with the main story which should take around 10 hours on normal difficulty.

Dragons Crown Pro

While the core gameplay of Dragon’s Crown Pro is fantastic, its superlative art style looks great when bumped up to 4K. It helps that the action remains fluid at 60fps on a PS4 Pro. Although 4K and 60fps for Dragon’s Crown Pro are nice to have, their presence isn’t as colossal as they could be, simply because of how good the game looked and played in its first outing on the PS3 and PS Vita, which still hold up well even today. Other minor conveniences include the use of the DualShock 4 touchpad to interact with doors, runes, and treasure chests in the game’s environment.

Speaking of Sony’s past consoles, your save file of the original Dragon’s Crown on the PS3 or PS Vita will work just fine with Dragon’s Crown Pro, letting you pick up where you left off if you bought it back in the day. It's a nice touch, provided you backed up your save file online or on a USB drive. Progress across all versions syncs as well, allowing you to play it on your PS4 and carry on your adventure on the PS Vita if you use the cloud save feature that’s a part of the PS Plus subscription.

Where Dragon’s Crown Pro falls short is in its extras. There’s nothing in the way of extra game modes, features or even a behind the scenes take on its development which feels amiss. More so when you consider its $50 price tag (Rs. 2,999 in India).

This minor grouse aside, Dragon’s Crown Pro is an entertaining RPG when played solo or with friends. With so many remasters available on current generation consoles, its production values are reminiscent of a time when developers made games and not ever evolving live services. It’s still a ton of fun to play, even five years later.

Pros:

  • Polished gameplay
  • Distinct classes and play styles
  • Looks great

Cons:

  • No extra features that most remasters have

Rating (out of 10): 8

Gadgets 360 played a final retail copy of Dragon's Crown Pro on the PS4 Pro. Dragon's Crown Pro release date is May 15 and is priced at $50 in the US and Rs. 2,999 in India.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dragons Crown, Dragons Crown Pro, Dragons Crown Pro 4K, Dragons Crown Pro 60fps, Atlus, Sega, Vanillaware, PS4, PS4 Pro
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Facebook Avatars Spotted in Android App Code, Similar to Snapchat's Bitmoji
Apple Said to Be Replacing Some iPhone X Units Affected by Face ID Issues
Best AC deals
Dragon’s Crown Pro PS4 Review
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  3. Beware, This WhatsApp 'Black Dot' Message Bomb Crashes Android Phones
  4. Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J-Series Models in India This Month
  5. Xiaomi Claims the Redmi S2 Is the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  6. OnePlus 6 India Launch Fan Tickets Go Out of Stock Ahead of May 17 Launch
  7. 700-Km Long Hyperloop Transportation System Proposed in Andhra
  8. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Nokia 6 (2018): Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Google I/O 2018: How to Watch Keynote Live Stream, and What to Expect
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.