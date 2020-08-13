Technology News
loading

The Alto Collection Review: Two Beautiful Games, Now on PS4 and Xbox One

A wonderful, calming experience fit for the pandemic.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 13 August 2020 18:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
The Alto Collection Review: Two Beautiful Games, Now on PS4 and Xbox One

Photo Credit: Snowman

Alto’s Odyssey in The Alto Collection

Highlights
  • The Alto Collection out now on PS4, Xbox, Epic for PC
  • It packages Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey
  • Available for free on the Epic Games Store

Upon their release, both the snowboarding game Alto's Adventure and its sandboarding sequel Alto's Odyssey were praised more for their atmosphere, the visual style, and the aesthetic, than the basic gameplay. Among the adjectives used by critics then to describe the two games were “laid back”, “mellow”, “relaxing”, and “soothing”. It's almost as if the Alto titles were seemingly made for the pandemic times, when people are looking for something to take their mind off the invisible threat. After all, they even had a built-in “Zen Mode” where players didn't have to care about high-scores or falling over, and could simply lose themselves in its beautiful environment.

That calming experience had been largely limited to phones, tablets, and computers (unless you had an Apple TV) for years since their respective release dates. That changes today with the launch of The Alto Collection, which packages both games — Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey — for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. It's the first time that either title is available on consoles, and also the first time that Alto's Odyssey is available on PC. It's also free for a week on PC thanks to the Epic Games Store.

The Alto Collection transfers said calming experience over to the big screen, with support up to glorious 4K HDR. There's dynamic lighting and weather effects, publisher Snowman claims. But it could use a little optimisation, as we noticed some frame drops on the Xbox One X. They were infrequent, but they do exist.

Underneath that brush up, Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey are the same endless runner games you remember. There are over 120 procedurally generated side-scrolling levels with 360 goals to accomplish, with the help of more than half a dozen characters and several upgrades to boot, such as a wingsuit, item drops, helmets, and pickaxes. And all of it is available with an upfront payment. You have to play to unlock all rewards; there are no microtransactions to bother you in The Alto Collection. There's full-controller support too, though the only button that does anything in-game is “A” (Xbox) or “X” (PS4). Both are single button games essentially, which makes them perfect for gamers and non-gamers alike.

How Team Alto Designed Alto's Odyssey to Be a 'New Experience in the Same Universe'

As always, you will use the button to jump over obstacles such as rocks and chasms. Holding it down allows you to perform backflips. Time it well and you will earn trick points. Time it wrong and you'll crash, forcing you to restart. You can also earn trick points by grinding on flag poles, vines, wood bridges, and temple steps. Or by wall-riding (Alto's Odyssey only), which is also controlled by holding down the same button. Sometimes, you'll need to ride a wall and jump to clear a chasm. Or jump between different walls as you ride them, and then backflip. Or backflip off a ramp, or after you bounce off a hot-air balloon. It's not about being inventive though, but clearing what's thrown in front of you.

Your total score is a combination of your trick score, the coins you collect on your way (which are used to unlock the aforementioned upgrades), and how far you travel. Post the 2,000m mark, you'll encounter live obstacles — a village elder in Alto's Adventure, and lemurs in Alto's Odyssey — which will chase you and try to stop you. You will have to increase your speed by pulling off tricks and maximising downhill runs, and eventually clear a chasm to get away from them.

Alto's Odyssey is the more polished game of the two, as we had noted upon its original release, with more mechanics such as jumping on balloons and flying off tornadoes, and more variety in its biomes that in turn controls the types and frequency of the obstacles you encounter. Altogether, it makes for a more interesting game, though it's beset by the same problem as its predecessor. Like with Alto's Adventure, the goals you must hit to progress in Alto's Odyssey are locked across levels. It's possible that you might achieve an objective on your own in another level, but then have to redo it again when they are actually asked of you in a more advanced level. It's annoying and feels like game padding.

As for having The Alto Collection on the TV, it naturally makes for a more immersive experience, though depending on your playstyle, your eyes might be fixated on a smaller portion of it. Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey require you to continually scan what's coming up ahead and make decisions accordingly. The challenge is that it doesn't give you much of a window, with the character's high speed — necessary to clear some obstacles and evade chasers — shortening that further. For us, it meant having to dart our eyes between the character and what's incoming, switching as and when we were pulling off tricks. It's possible that some might actually prefer the smaller screen due to this.

altos adventure Altos Adventure

Alto's Adventure in The Alto Collection
Photo Credit: Snowman

Of course, you can ditch all that and just spend your time in the aforementioned non-competitive Zen Mode, offered in both Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey. It's only when you're not laser focused on avoiding rocks can you reflect and truly appreciate the beauty and simplicity of The Alto Collection. With a dedicated Zen Mode soundtrack by composer Torin Borrowdale — who has worked on Netflix's Locke & Key, in addition to Aneesh Chaganty's Searching — and a full day-night cycle that delivers some stunning vistas, the two Alto titles turn into an experience that you don't want to leave. We even found ourselves keeping the game on in the background for its music, looking up every now and then to see how the art was transforming as the time of day changed.

To make the most of this, The Alto Collection ships with a new “Photo Mode”, allowing you to snap your time in the game — and make your own Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey wallpapers. The photo mode in The Alto Collection is sadly limited though. It allows you to zoom and pan within the frame to compose your shots, but there's no control over roll, pitch, and angle, let alone additional features such as filters, aperture control, time adjustment, or character customisation. It's a welcome addition but it doesn't maximise the potential of a photo mode, something that other games such as Ghost of Tsushima have understood better.

Still, The Alto Collection is a great way for newcomers to visit the dual worlds of Alto's Adventure and Alto's Odyssey, and a welcome return for those who have been here before, especially at a time when we need something to forget our worries and escape more than ever.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Alto Collection, Altos Adventure, Altos Odyssey, Snowman
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Microsoft Surface Duo Price Announced, Launching on September 10
product Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure come together in The Alto Collection, a 4K HDR upgrade that brings both games to PS4 and Xbox One for the first time. It ships with a restricted “Photo Mode”, but the “Zen Mode” is where the two games really shine.
The Alto Collection Review: Two Beautiful Games, Now on PS4 and Xbox One
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 399 Recharge Plan With 80 Days Validity, 1GB Daily Data
  2. Nokia 2.4 Will Have Up to 3GB of RAM, 4,500mAh Battery: Report
  3. Infinix Smart 5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Realme C12, Realme C15 Set to Launch in India on August 18
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched in India
  6. MIUI 12 for Mi 10, Select Redmi Note Phones to Roll Out Starting August
  7. OnePlus Nord Gray Ash Colour Variant Tipped to Arrive in Early October
  8. Vivo S1 Prime With Quad Rear Cameras, 4500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi 9 Prime First Impressions
  10. Amazon Freedom Sale Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals You Shouldn't Miss
#Latest Stories
  1. 'Apple One' Subscription Bundles on Cards as Apple Eyes Services Business Boost: Report
  2. Google's Bedtime Digital Wellbeing Feature Now Available on Android 6.0 and Above
  3. LG K31s Possibly Spotted in US FCC Listing; Tipped to Have Helio P22 SoC, Dual Rear Camera Setup, More
  4. Intel ‘Tiger Lake’ CPUs, Xe Graphics, 10nm ‘SuperFin’ Process, Software, and More Detailed on Architecture Day
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Aka Galaxy S20 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 990 SoC
  6. Aarogya Setu iOS Version Gets Open Sourced Over Two Months After Promise
  7. iPhone 12 Launch May Be Delayed to October, Apple Watch and iPad September Launch Expected
  8. Tecno Spark Go 2020 Spotted in Google Play Console Listing; MediaTek Helio A20 SoC and 2GB RAM Tipped
  9. Lenovo Posts Jump in PC Sales on Remote Working Trend
  10. Facebook, Twitter Step Up Fight Against Misinformation on US Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com