Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction

‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction

The previous record was held by Super Mario Bros.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 July 2021 15:09 IST
‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction
Highlights
  • The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging
  • Trumps previous world record for a 1986 "Super Mario Bros" cartridge
  • The game was the "masterpiece" in a sale of 443 lots

A sealed cartridge of "The Legend of Zelda" for the old Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record sum of $870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement Friday.

The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game -- $660,000 for a 1986 "Super Mario Bros" cartridge sold in April -- according to the auction house.

The game was the "masterpiece" in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday, Eric Bradley, spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo's best-known series.

Retro video games have become increasingly popular with nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up prices for old-school consoles and cartridges at auctions.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Legend of Zelda, Nintendo, Nintendo NES console
Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms

Related Stories

‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  5. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11 Beta Now Rolling Out
  8. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications Surface Online
  10. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out, Netflix Sets December 17 Release Date
  2. ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for 'World Record' $870,000 at Auction
  3. NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023
  4. Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms
  5. Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. 'Dogefather' Elon Musk Tweets in Support of the Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Gains 8 Percent
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details
  8. Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
  9. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  10. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com