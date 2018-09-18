NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Gaming Website Shutdown, App to Be Phased Out as Well

, 18 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
YouTube Gaming Website Shutdown, App to Be Phased Out as Well

Highlights

  • YouTube Gaming features will be present on the main YouTube site
  • The YouTube Gaming app will be phased out by March 2019
  • YouTube claims it will reach more gamers via the main site and app

YouTube's Twitch competitor, YouTube Gaming is being shut down, the video streaming service announced in a blog post today. The YouTube Gaming site will redirect users to a new destination for gaming videos on YouTube itself while the YouTube Gaming app will be phased out by March 2019. The reason for this move is to ensure it reaches more gamers through YouTube rather than a specialised, standalone site and app. Existing features such as Super Chat and Channel Memberships will be carried over to the main YouTube experience.

"We have a strong and vibrant audience on the YouTube Gaming app, but the amount of gamers we are able to reach is far bigger on YouTube," wrote YouTube's Director of Product Management, Christina Chen on the company's official blog. "After all, YouTube is where more than 200 million gamers come to engage with your favorite games and creators every day, watching over 50 billion hours of gaming content in the last 12 months alone. That’s why, in March 2019, we’ll retire the YouTube Gaming app and focus all of our gaming efforts on YouTube where we can reach our entire gaming community."

During its India launch back in 2016, YouTube Gaming consumption trends in the country were skewed towards games on conventional formats like the PS4 and Xbox One. 

"In terms of overall YouTube consumption, Indian viewers are definitely mobile first, with 55 percent of overall watch time in India coming from mobile," said Ines Cha, Head of Gaming Content and Partnerships for YouTube Asia Pacific in conversation with Gadgets 360.

"Within the gamer community we're still seeing console games dominate but as I mentioned, mobile games are gaining ascendance amongst casual gamers."

Nonetheless, we wonder how popular YouTube Gaming actually is. According to Variety citing App Annie data, Twitch's Android app was the 15th most popular entertainment app on Google's Play Store while YouTube Gaming was at number 283.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Gaming, Twitch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Nintendo Switch Online Availability Time Confirmed
Synology DiskStation DS218+ Review
Pricee
YouTube Gaming Website Shutdown, App to Be Phased Out as Well
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Is Up for Sale Without Any Official Announcement
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  4. Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Begins September 20: What's on Offer
  5. Xiaomi Event Set for September 27, May Launch Mi Band 3 in India
  6. Motorola One Power Set to Debut in India on September 24
  7. Airtel Launches Five New First Recharge Packs for Prepaid Subscribers
  8. Honor 9i, 10, 9 Lite to Be Available With Discounts, Offers on Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Verge With 5-Day Battery Life Launched
  10. These Are the 25 Most Attractive Startups in India as Per LinkedIn
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.