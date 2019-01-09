Yoshi's Crafted World Release Date Announced

Yoshi's Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch finally has a release date. Announced at E3 2017, the side-scrolling platformer starring Yoshi, a green dinosaur-like creature that debuted in Super Mario World. Yoshi's Crafted World is the eight main instalment in the Yoshi franchise. The Yoshi's Crafted World Nintendo Switch release date is March 29 worldwide. While it's great to see the Nintendo Switch get even more platformers, what's interesting is how Nintendo went about announcing this. With rumours of a Nintendo Direct this month, many expected the Kyoto-based company to reveal Yoshi's Crafted World's release date during a January Nintendo Direct event instead of a tweet and a trailer. However this wasn't the case, leading to speculation that the upcoming, yet to be announced Nintendo Direct has been cancelled.

What's interesting is how Yoshi's Crafted World is designed. Usually, side-scrolling platformers can be played in one direction, left to right. Nintendo claims stages can be played backwards. This could allow for new areas to explore and challenges to uncover. The game also features two-player cooperative play.

Yoshi's Crafted World download size

Right after announcing Yoshi's Crafted World release date, the pre-load option for it went live on the Japanese Nintendo eShop. The Yoshi's Crafted World download size is 5.3GB. Pre-loading in all regions should go live soon.

Yoshi's Crafted World India release date and price

Usually, independent stores and parallel importers have ensured a steady supply of Nintendo Switch games in India despite Nintendo not having an official presence. That said, most of it is limited to the likes of Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda franchises. It's unlikely that Yoshi's Crafted World will see greater availability here. If you want a physical copy of the game in India, you may want to make other arrangements.

