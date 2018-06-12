Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets New DLC, Torna - The Golden Country, at E3 2018

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets New DLC, Torna - The Golden Country, at E3 2018

 
, 12 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets New DLC, Torna - The Golden Country, at E3 2018

Highlights

  • Torna - The Golden Country adds new story content to the game
  • It is available with an $30 expansion pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 2
  • The DLC releases on September 14 for those who have the pass

A new DLC pack for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for Nintendo Switch was announced at Nintendo’s E3 2018 event. The DLC is called Torna - The Golden Country and it adds a lot of new story content for the role-playing game. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a massive story-driven RPG and it’s great to see it getting more story content via this DLC.

In Nintendo’s own words, “In this new mode, uncover the full history of Jin and the fall of his homeland that took place 500 years before the events of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. The newly refined combat system lets you take control of both Driver and Blades as you explore a new Titan, the Kingdom of Torna.” The trailer shown at E3 2018 has the narrator mentioning that it is the year 3564 when one blade, the Aegis known as Malos, destroys the country of Coeia. Malos decides that his next target is Torna, and that is where the DLC gets its name from.

The trailer then shows the heroes deciding that they need to subdue Malos in order to stop his bloodlust. They then embark on an epic adventure where they try to understand why one of their heroes has taken a rather dark path.

If you’re interested in this new content, then you will have to get the expansion pass for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or purchase this DLC at retail. The expansion pass costs $30 (roughly Rs. 2,000) and includes all DLC content including Torna - The Golden Country. The DLC will be available on September 14, 2018 for those who purchase the expansion pass. If you want the standalone retail version of this DLC, you’ll have to wait till September 21, 2018 and the price for that is yet to be announced.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, E3 2018, Nintendo Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Fire Emblem: Three Houses for Nintendo Switch Announced at E3 2018
Fortnite Nintendo Switch Crossplay Works With Xbox One, PC, and Mobile, Not PS4: Epic Games
Turbo Chargers
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets New DLC, Torna - The Golden Country, at E3 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Double Dhamaka Offer Giving 1.5GB Free Daily Data to Prepaid Users
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 6 With Face Unlock, Dual Cameras Launched
  3. Samsung Flipkart Sale Has Offers on Smartphones, Headphones, Speakers
  4. Nokia 5.1 Plus Leaked, Nokia X6 Global Variant Reportedly Certified
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  6. Chinese Phone Giant Xiaomi Could Be Twice as Expensive as Apple
  7. Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro Announced
  8. Oppo Find X Teased to Sport Dual Edge Display, VOOC Fast Charge
  9. Vivo Nex S With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Up to 256GB Storage Launched
  10. Oppo Find X Teaser Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC, 256GB Storage
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.