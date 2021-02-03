Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced

Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced

More room for next-gen games!

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 3 February 2021 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced

Photo Credit: Seagate

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

Highlights
  • 1TB Series S/X expansion available February 8 on Amazon India
  • Seagate Storage Expansion Card to cost Rs. 22,999 at launch
  • Price will go up to Rs. 23,499 after the first week (Feb. 8–14)

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is coming to India on February 8, Seagate India has announced. It will cost Rs. 23,499, but will be available for a promotional price of Rs. 22,999 for the first week: from February 8–14. In the US, it's priced at $220 (roughly Rs. 16,250). Seagate India will offer a three-year limited warranty. The 1TB Storage Expansion Card will be sold via Amazon in India. It effectively doubles the 1TB internal SSD on the Series X and triples the Series S' 512GB SSD. You can use it to not only store next-gen titles, but also play them off the expansion card.

Xbox Series X Review: Old Wine Made New

Microsoft has gone for the proprietary storage expansion route with Xbox Series S/X, and the back of the next-gen consoles have an “Expansion Slot” to, well, slot them in. Seagate's 1TB Storage Expansion Card is currently the only available external storage option for Xbox Series S/X. Microsoft and Seagate collaborated to design the Storage Expansion Card — that helps it to “achieve the same performance as the Xbox Velocity Architecture,” Seagate said, and “mirror the functionality of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S internal SSDs.”

While you can connect any compatible external HDD to the new Xbox machines, they can only be used to store and play old games, from Xbox One, Xbox 360, or Xbox era. For Series S/X titles, hard drives are like cold storage. But Seagate's Storage Expansion Card is fast enough to play Series S/X games that are stored on it.

seagate storage expansion card xbox series x crop Xbox Series X Seagate Storage Expansion Card

Seagate Storage Expansion Card in Xbox Series X's “Expansion Slot”
Photo Credit: Seagate/Microsoft

Sony has opted for a friendlier expansion option with PlayStation 5 that will let you slot in a supported internal SSD, as long as it matches the speed and performance of the console's own SSD. But the PS5's expansion slot is currently inaccessible, and Sony will only enable it in a future software update. For now, the PS5's storage cannot be expanded at all.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

In a prepared statement, Seagate senior vice president Jeff Fochtman said: “Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and immersive than ever. Seagate's Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the consoles' internal SSD experiences. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can't wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience.”

The 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S will be available starting February 8 on Amazon India for Rs. 22,999. The price will go up to Rs. 23,499 from February 15.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Seagate, Seagate Storage Expansion Card, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Seagate India, Microsoft India, Amazon India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Volkswagen Plans to Challenge Google With Own Autonomous Car Software

Related Stories

Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  6. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  7. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  8. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Huawei Mate X2 Set to Launch on February 22
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Recall 135,000 Vehicles Over Computer Issue
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Getting February 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  3. PUBG Fans Review Bomb FAU-G, but It Remains the Top Free Game in India
  4. Andy Jassy: How Amazon’s Incoming CEO Ushered in Cloud Computing Boom
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Warned Against Using Mods and Custom Saves Due to Vulnerability
  6. Amazon to Pay $61.7 Million to Settle Charges It Withheld From Independent Delivery Drivers
  7. Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced
  8. Volkswagen Plans to Challenge Google With Own Autonomous Car Software
  9. Microsoft Backs Australia's Proposed Media Content Payment Laws, Eyes Expansion
  10. Google Meet Green Room Feature Will Let Participants Preview Settings Before Joining a Video Call
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com