Xbox Series X, Series S Price in India and Release Date Announced

The Xbox Series X will cost Rs. 49,990 in India, with the Xbox Series S coming in at Rs. 34,990, Microsoft India has announced. Both consoles will launch November 10, with pre-orders starting September 22, the same dates as for the rest of the world. The India price for Xbox Series X and Series S was revealed alongside the global price for Series X — it costs $499 (about Rs. 36,600) in the US, £449 (about Rs. 42,800) in the UK, CA$599 (about Rs. 33,400) in Canada, AU$749 (about Rs. 40,000) in Australia, and NZ$799 (about Rs. 39,200) in New Zealand.
Xbox Series X and Series S price in India were revealed in a Facebook post by the official Xbox India page. Microsoft India has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that these prices are genuine. There's no word so far on where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S in India. Amazon India seems to be the only online retailer that has a placeholder section for Xbox Series X, but it's currently empty. We've reached to Microsoft India for pre-order details and will update if we hear back.
For those wondering how much the Xbox Series S costs around the world, the global prices were announced a day earlier for the more affordable variant. It costs $299 (about Rs. 22,000) in the US, £249 (about Rs. 23,800) in the UK, CA$379 (about Rs. 21,200) in Canada, AU$499 (about Rs. 26,600) in Australia, and NZ$549 (about Rs. 26,950) in New Zealand.
In all those markets, the Xbox Series X and Series S are also available under a subscription programme, Xbox All Access, which bundles the consoles with the Xbox Game Pass membership.
Here are the differences between the Xbox Series X and Series S —
|Xbox Series X
|Xbox Series S
|Price
|Rs. 49,990
|Rs. 34,990
|Resolution
|4K @ 60fps, up to 120fps
|1440p @ 60fps, up to 120fps
|Disc
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|None (Digital-only)
|CPU
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT)
|Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz (3.4GHz with SMT)
|GPU
|Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
|Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz
|12.15 teraflops GPU power
|4 teraflops GPU power
|RAM
|16GB GDDR6 RAM
|10GB GDDR6 RAM
|Memory bandwidth
|10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6 GB at 336 GB/s
|8 GB at 224GB/s, 2 GB at 56GB/s
|Storage
|1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
|512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
|External storage
|1 TB expansion card, support for USB HDD
|1 TB expansion card, support for USB HDD
|I/O throughput
|2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed)
|Dimensions
|151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches)
|Unknown (60 percent smaller than Series X)
|Weight
|4.45kg (9.8 pounds)
|Unknown
As you can tell, the Xbox Series S is aiming for full-HD TVs, but Microsoft says that it's capable of scaling games up to 4K with the use of a built-in hardware scaler. The big difference between the two is their respective GPU — Series X delivers over three times the teraflops power of Series S — but that said, even the Series S is four times the processing power of Xbox One. And since both models have the same CPU, the Series S can also do all of the hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable rate shading, and mesh shading as its bigger cousin, the Series X.
The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch November 10 in India and across the world.
