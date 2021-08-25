Technology News
Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Series X/ Series S, and Xbox One users will be able to play games without having to install them on their consoles.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 August 2021 11:30 IST
Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Xbox

Supported Xbox Cloud Gaming titles will have a cloud gaming icon on them

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to use cloud gaming
  • Microsoft shared the development at Gamescom 2021
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming will first release for Xbox Insiders

Xbox Series X/ Series S and Xbox One consoles will be getting Xbox Cloud Gaming support with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the near future. Microsoft announced the development at Gamescom 2021 Xbox stream along with trailers and gameplay of new and upcoming games. As of now, there is no fixed date for the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox console for the public but Microsoft says it will be available by holiday 2021. The game streaming service is currently available in beta for PC, mobiles, and tablets.

Microsoft held its Xbox stream at Gamescom 2021 and showcased some new and upcoming games including Dying Light 2, Age of Empires IV, State of Decay 2, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 5, and more. Along with these games, the company made the announcement about Xbox Cloud Gaming, its game streaming service, will be coming to Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One consoles. The service, which is currently available in beta for mobiles, tablets, and PC, will make its way to the consoles first for Xbox Insiders this fall.

Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles will allow Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play over 100 games on day one without having to wait for them to download. They can start playing multiplayer games right from the moment they get an invite without having to install the games. Additionally, Xbox One users can play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium via cloud gaming as they are not natively available for the older console. This feature will be added a bit later in the future.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will support up to 1080p at 60fps on Xbox consoles. As mentioned earlier, the service will be available to the public from holiday 2021 and arrive for Xbox Insiders this fall allowing Microsoft to take feedback from testers and improves the experience.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft Xbox Series X

    • Good
    • Really powerful
    • Delivers constant 4K 60fps
    • Reduced loading times
    • Great backward compatibility
    • Support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • Network transfer feature
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over Xbox One X at launch
    • Proprietary storage expansion
    • No rechargeable battery with controller
    • Implementation of Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    Read detailed Microsoft Xbox Series X review
    HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 3
    Weight 4.45kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox, Microsoft, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Gamescom 2021
    Vineet Washington
    Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
    Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery

    Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
