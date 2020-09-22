Technology News
How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India

Series X stocks seem to be running short but Series S is still available.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 22 September 2020 10:37 IST
How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X, Series S in India

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X and Series S

India pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S are now live on Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital. The more affordable Series S at Rs. 34,990 offers a disc-less all-digital next-gen gaming experience, while the Rs. 49,990 Series X ships with a 4K UHD Blu-ray drive and has more RAM and storage, a faster CPU, and a better graphics card. While both Series X and Series S are capable of 4K gaming up to 120fps, the Series S is targeted towards just over full-HD resolution (1440p) while the Series X is meant for those who have a 4K TV at home. The Xbox Series family launches November 10 in India. Stocks seem to be running out fast for the Series X, but there are still some options left, and the Series S seems is still available for pre-orders at the time of writing.

How to pre-order Xbox Series X, Series S on Amazon India

Amazon India is offering both Series X and Series S, but at the time of writing, it's seemingly already run out of stock on the more powerful option. You can sign up to be notified if Series X stock returns. With the Series S, Amazon India says to expect a delivery by November 12, which is two days after the official global launch date.

There are several special discounts and financing options available on Amazon India. You can get no-cost EMI for a three- or six-month period with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. You can also get 5 percent cashback (for Amazon Prime members) with the Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, which will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance.

ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda are offering Rs. 1,500 instant discount on EMI transactions (debit card for ICICI and credit card for Baroda) with Series X and Series S.

Amazon has a 10-day replacement policy (no returns) and a one-year warranty on Series X and Series S.

How to pre-order Xbox Series X, Series S on Flipkart

Flipkart currently has stock for both Series X and Series S in select pincodes, but was showing both as out of stock earlier in the morning. Flipkart will deliver both by November 14, as of now, which is four days after the official launch date.

On the Series S, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback if you've the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. You get just Rs. 200 off if you've the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. You can also pay for it with EMI, available on most major cards, including American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, SBI, and Yes Bank.

With the Series X, you can choose from all the discounts and financing available with the Series S. Plus you also have the option of picking Rs. 1,500 instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards and debit EMI transactions.

Lastly, you can score an additional Rs. 500 off on Series X and Series S if you have 500 Flipkart “Super Coins”.

Flipkart has a 7-day replacement policy (no returns) and a one-year warranty on Series X and Series S.

How to pre-order Xbox Series X, Series S on Reliance Digital

At the time of writing, Reliance Digital also had stock for both Series X and Series S. Reliance will dispatch both new Xbox Series consoles on November 11, a day after the official launch, but it doesn't provide a delivery date unlike Amazon India or Flipkart.

As for special offers, you can get Rs. 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank and Citibank credit card EMI transactions, or Rs. 1,500 cashback on RBL Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions. Additionally, Reliance Digital is offering a free Rs. 2,499 Google Home Mini, though this particular offer expires September 30.

EMI transactions are available on Reliance Digital with all major credit cards, including American Express, Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, SBI, and Yes Bank.

Reliance Digital has a 10-day replacement policy (no returns) and a one-year warranty on Series X and Series S.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

