Xbox Series X and Series S may get improved controllers in the future, Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has said. Spencer was part of a podcast recently where he was asked about future hardware and, without disclosing too much, he hinted that the Xbox team may take inspiration from PlayStation 5's DualSense controller. Xbox Series X and Series S controllers are pretty much the same as previous generation Xbox One controllers, with a few minor improvements.

Microsoft took the “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” approach with its Xbox Series X and Series S controllers. They have the same overall feel and aesthetics as the Xbox One controller. Sony, on the other hand, has made major upgrades to its controller technology and feel. The PS5's DualSense controller comes with immersive haptic feedback and dynamic adaptive triggers, upgrades that have been widely appreciated by gamers. Complimenting Sony on its DualSense controller, Phil Spencer on the Kinda Funny Gamescast podcast shared that the company might bring some of that technology to the Xbox controller.

“We're definitely thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places. There's probably some work that we'll do on the controller. I think Sony's done a nice job with their controller and we kind of look at some of that…are there things that we should go do?” said Spencer.

He did however follow it by saying “probably not in the just more bespoke accessories place right now”. Spencer also spoke about VR and said that, as of now, Xbox isn't planning anything around VR or AR. He added, “As it relates to VR specifically, the best experience I've seen is Quest 2 and I just think its untethered... the ease of use be it untethered in its capability just doesn't, to me, require it being connected to an Xbox in any way."