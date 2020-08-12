Technology News
loading

Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November

Without Halo Infinite, though.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 12 August 2020 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series X

Highlights
  • Xbox Series X’s biggest launch title, Halo Infinite, has been delayed
  • Exact launch date, price for Xbox Series X not yet revealed
  • PS5 is expected to launch in November as well

The Xbox Series X will launch in November, as expected. Microsoft and Xbox have announced that their next-gen gaming console will be available in online and offline stores in about three months, confirming what many had guessed for a while now. With Microsoft committed to a global launch, expect the Xbox Series X to be available in India in November as well. But since it didn't offer an exact launch date or pricing info, the timing of Microsoft's announcement is curious.

Xbox Series X's November launch date came shortly after the reveal that Halo Infinite had been delayed to 2021. In that context, this reads more like an attempt on Microsoft's part to assure potential buyers that Xbox Series X will be a good purchase at launch, even though its biggest launch title won't be available with the console. Acknowledging the Halo Infinite delay upfront, Microsoft added that the Xbox Series X will have “thousands of games to play, spanning four generations”.

That is essentially the Xbox Series X's major weapon against its primary competitor — the PlayStation 5 — which is also expected to arrive in November, to lead into the Holiday 2020 season for the western hemisphere. While the PS5 will have backward compatibility for PS4 games, the Xbox Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. Moreover, these titles will be offered with support for 4K and/or HDR.

However, backward compatibility is not its biggest weapon. That would be its subscription-based service, Xbox Game Pass, which will offer all Xbox Series X exclusives and hundreds of games from other studios, as reiterated by Microsoft.

What it left out was that Xbox Series X won't be the only choice. If recent leaks are to be believed, Microsoft will also offer a more affordable Xbox Series S alongside. The major difference between the two: one supports 4K, the other doesn't. We are expected to learn more about Xbox Series S later in August.

The Xbox Series X — and quite possibly, the Xbox Series S — will launch in November worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Places Curbs on Ads by US News Publishers With Political Ties Ahead of Presidential Election
TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document

Related Stories

Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Ultra Launched With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Google Now Lets You Build Your Public Profile for Its Search Engine
  3. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra With 120W Fast Charging, 120x Ultra-Zoom Camera Launched
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Getting MIUI 12 Update in India, Users Report
  5. Infinix Zero 8, Infinix Zero 8i May Be Powered by Octa-Core MediaTek SoCs
  6. OnePlus Unveils HydrogenOS 11 With New Features, Design Changes in China
  7. Xiaomi’s Latest Mi TV Features a 55-Inch Transparent OLED Panel
  8. Google Turns Android Phones Into Earthquake Detectors
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series Getting Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. PUBG Mobile Gets Erangel 2.0 Map in Beta
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Beats $50 Million Lawsuit by Genius Over Scraping Song Lyrics
  2. Google Rolls Out New Features to Assist Students With Homework
  3. OnePlus TV Models Now Available via Company’s Own Online Store Oneplus.in
  4. Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  5. Google Classroom to Support More Indic Languages, Offer Features to Track Student Work Virtually
  6. Facebook’s Enforcement on Suicide, Child Nudity Posts Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic
  7. Xiaomi Mi 55W Wireless Charging Stand, Mi Smart Tracking Charging Pad, Mi Car Charger Launched
  8. TikTok's US Ban Could Cut It Off From App Stores, Advertisers: White House Document
  9. Xbox Series X Global Launch Confirmed for November
  10. Halo Infinite Delayed, New Release Date to Be in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com