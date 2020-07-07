New Xbox Series X games will be unveiled in just over two weeks. Microsoft has announced a July 23 ‘Xbox Games Showcase' event that will give us our first look at first-party games for its next-generation video game console. That will most likely include the highly-awaited launch title — Halo Infinite — alongside a smattering of other games from Xbox Games Studios. As with all other events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Xbox Games Showcase will be online-only.

The Xbox Games Showcase will kick off at 9:30pm IST / 9am PDT on Thursday, July 23, Microsoft tweeted on Monday evening. Use this handy converter to find out what time the Xbox Series X event starts in your city. You can catch the live stream on the Xbox website, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter. A ‘Summer Game Fest' pre-show — which has replaced the biggest gaming convention E3 this year — will begin an hour earlier at 8:30pm IST / 8am PDT, exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

This will be the second Xbox Series X games event. The first was dedicated to third-party titles, featuring a total of 13 titles in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Madden NFL 21, space combat shooter Chorus, action game Scarlet Nexus, action FPS Bright Memory Infinite, adventure puzzle Call of the Sea, horror adventure Scorn, co-op shooter Second Extinction, solo/ co-op action RPG The Ascent, psychological horror The Medium, and action RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

In its efforts to recreate E3, Microsoft had previously announced a Summer Game Fest demo event, which will offer between 75 to 100 new Xbox games to everyone around the world. That includes the likes of Raji: An Ancient Epic, Cris Tales, Destroy All Humans, Haven, Hellpoint, Skatebird, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown, and Welcome to Elk. Xbox's demo event will run from July 21 to July 27.

Xbox Games Showcase is set for July 23. The Xbox Series X — alongside a second more affordable option, possibly — is planned for a late 2020 launch.