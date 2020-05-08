Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed

Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed

All 13 titles support 4K at up to 120fps.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 May 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed

Photo Credit: Ubisoft, Sega, Codemasters

(L-R): Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Dirt 5

Highlights
  • Xbox Series X is set to launch in October–December
  • All 13 games showcased to release in that period too
  • Support for Smart Delivery, buy once for XB1, Series X

The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal took place on Thursday, and we got to see some of the upcoming games for the new console that's set to release later this year. At the event for the Xbox Series X, Microsoft showcased a total of 13 titles that will hit the next-gen console in “the launch window” of Q4 2020: October–December. These included a new chapter in Codemasters' racing series Dirt 5, the new Yakuza: Like a Dragon from Sega, currently limited to Japan, the American football Madden NFL 21 from EA, space combat shooter Chorus (trailer) from Saints Row maker Deep Silver, and action game Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco. Additionally, we got our first look at gameplay for Ubisoft's previously-announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The rest come from a bunch of indie developers. There's the action FPS Bright Memory Infinite (trailer) from Chinese dev FYQD-Studio, adventure puzzle Call of the Sea from first-time Spanish creator Out of the Blue, horror adventure Scorn (trailer) from Serbian studio Ebb Software, co-op shooter Second Extinction (trailer) from Swedish outfit Systemic Reaction, solo/ co-op action RPG The Ascent (trailer) also from Sweden-based Neon Giant, psychological horror The Medium (gameplay) from Polish dev Bloober Team, and the sequel to the 2004 action RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (trailer), from American team of Hardsuit Labs.

None of these 13 games are exclusive to the Xbox Series X, and a showcase for Xbox Game Studios titles will come later. But what these 13 titles do have in common is that they are all Xbox Series X Optimized, which means they will be playable at 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. They will also deliver super-fast load times (thanks to the SSD) and make use of hardware-accelerated raytracing, which allows developers to “create more physically accurate worlds.” Additionally, all 13 Xbox Series X titles are compatible with Smart Delivery, another version of Xbox Play Anywhere, that lets you bring your Xbox One discs to Xbox Series X. In short, you only have to buy them once — much like you can buy apps on a smartphone, and continue using them as you upgrade your phone.

Here's a closer look at some of the 13 titles announced for Xbox Series X.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

We knew it was set in the Viking age, and the first gameplay for the next Assassin's Creed game reveals raids. It gives us a proper look at the game's combat, which allows the protagonist Eivor to dual wield, fire arrows, and throw axes. And oh, you can also customise your character with tattoos. In addition to Xbox Series X, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Call of the Sea

This first-person adventure puzzle set in the 1930s is being described as a “love letter to the genre” by its studio-of-12, having been inspired by the likes of Firewatch, Subnautica, Red Matter, Myst, Soma, and Obduction. Firewatch star Cissy Jones even voices Call of the Sea's lead character Norah, who has crossed an ocean in search of her husband. Call of the Sea will be available with Xbox Game Pass, and on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Dirt 5

Three years on from the slightly-underwhelming Dirt 4, Codemasters returns with another entry in the long-running series, which will feature eight race surfaces (grave, snow, mud, ice, and more) and over 70 tracks, from Brazil favelas to Italy's marble mines. Dirt 5 will also offer four-player split-screen, even in Career, unheard of in modern racing games. A new never-before-in-Dirt mode will be revealed later. Dirt 5 rolls in October on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Stadia in early 2021.

Scarlet Nexus

From the makers of Tales of Vesperia comes a new anime-style RPG franchise that is set in the city of New Himuka in a far distant future, where the discovery of a hormone granted humans extra-sensory powers before extraterrestrial mutants landed on Earth to eat said humans. So, zombies? Anyway, Scarlet Nexus will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Other platforms not announced yet.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Already available on the PS4 albeit in Japan only, the eighth mainline Yakuza entry shifts away from the franchise's roots in two major ways: one, it's not set in Tokyo but Yokohama, and two more importantly, combat is now turn-based instead of real-time. Yakuza: Like a Dragon allows you to pick from 19 “jobs” for your character — bodyguard, musician, or chef. And as always, you can spend time at the karaoke or game arcades. The new Yakuza is out in 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Microsoft, Dirt 5, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Yakuza Like a Dragon, Deep Silver, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, Smart Delivery, Xbox Play Anywhere
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today
  2. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Poco F2 Pro Price, Colour Options and Design Tipped: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  6. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  7. The Best Apple Arcade Games You Can Play: May 2020
  8. Honor 9X Pro Reportedly Launching in India on May 12
  9. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Comes to India, Lets You Experience New Features
  10. WhatsApp Launches New Sticker Pack for Coronavirus Lockdown Chats
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project
  2. Uber Sees Rides Recovering From Coronavirus Lows, Banks on Food-Delivery Momentum
  3. Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report
  4. Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed
  5. Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition Launch Date Set for May 11, Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Confirmed
  6. Zoom Pushes Ahead on Security, Buying Keybase, and Reaching Pact With New York
  7. Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners
  8. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, More
  9. Nintendo Switch Annual Sales Cross 21 Million Units, Says Animal Crossing Is Device's Fastest-Selling Game
  10. Lyft Sees Rider Demand Improving After Coronavirus Bottom, 'On Path to Profitability'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com