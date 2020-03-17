Microsoft introduced its upcoming gaming console, the Xbox Series X in December last year with a rather conventional design, something people had not expected from a gaming console of 2020. Given the boxy design, the Xbox Series X soon became meme content, which led many people to compare the new Xbox design with a refrigerator, trash cans, sky scrapers, and more. The company has, however, taken the criticism rather well as the official Xbox Twitter handle shared a picture comparing the size of the Xbox Series X with a fridge as an attempt to ensure that there is no chance the Xbox Series X can be mistaken for a fridge.

With the post, Microsoft is assuring people that even though it might look like a fridge, the Xbox Series X is nowhere close to the size of a real fridge. "Fridge for scale," the Twitter post says, while comparing the size of the Xbox to a fridge. In the tweet, Microsoft has listed the height of the fridge at 1,778mm, as compared to the Xbox Series X's short 301mm height. The width and breadth of the Xbox Series X stands at 151mm only, while the fridge Microsoft has teased is 635mm in width and 762mm in breadth. Hence, the Microsoft Xbox Series X is closer to any other gaming console than it is to a fridge. Though of course, how this dispels the notion the design looks like a fridge is uncertain.

The new Xbox Series X has been at the centre of many jokes due to its simple boxy design. People on the Internet have compared the gaming console with not just refrigerators but with skyscrapers, trash cans, PC cabinets, and even things like SpongeBob SquarePants and bazooka among others. Here are a few funny parallels people on social media have drawn for the next Xbox.

The Xbox Series X is the next generation gaming console from Microsoft, which is slated for a commercial launch somewhere in the holiday season in 2020. The company had recently revealed most of the specifications on the Xbox Series X, which revealed the super-fast storage on the next Xbox, a 16GB GDDR6 RAM and an octa-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, coupled with a 12 Teraflops RDNA 2-class GPU.

Microsoft is also reported to reveal more about the Xbox Series X at its Game Stack Live event scheduled for today and tomorrow. The Game Stack Live event will be an online livestream event.