Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X Price Tipped, Launch Date Rumoured to be November 10

A leaked video shows Xbox Series S is quite a bit slimmer than the Xbox Series X.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 September 2020 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Brad Sams

Xbox Series S white variant is seen with a large black grill on the side

Highlights
  • Xbox Series X and Series S said to launch on November 10
  • Xbox Series S may cost $299 while the Xbox Series X may cost $499
  • Microsoft has not shared pricing or release date for the consoles

Xbox Series S, the rumoured cheaper variant of the Xbox Series X, has reportedly popped up on Twitter, giving us a first look at the console. The tipster who shared the image, also shared a price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the console. Another tipster shared a small clip of the Xbox Series S showing off its size compared to the bigger and more powerful Xbox Series X. Additionally, the release date for the two consoles has also been tipped to be November 10.

Microsoft has been rumoured to unveil not one but two next generation consoles, one being the Xbox Series X and the other being a slightly toned-down version of it, allegedly called the Xbox Series S. Tipster Brad Sams shared a tweet with an image of what is said to be the Xbox Series S, along with a price tag of $299. The image shows the console in white, placed next to a white Xbox controller. The Xbox Series S has a similar cuboidal shape as the Series X but is much smaller and has a black grill on one side.

Another known tipster who goes by the pseudonym WalkingCat on Twitter, shared a small clip showing a size comparison between the Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X. In terms of height, it is slightly smaller than the Xbox Series X, but quite a lot slimmer.

A report by Windows Central, citing sources, claims to confirm the pricing and release date for the two consoles. It claims that the Xbox Series S will, in fact, cost $299 and the Xbox Series X will cost $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800). The Series S is said to come with a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option while the Series X is said to come with a $35 per month Xbox All Access financing option. It adds that both consoles will be released on November 10.

Microsoft has not shared an exact release date for the Xbox Series X and has only revealed that it will be launching in November. Interestingly, previous leaks have claimed that the PlayStation 5 will be released on November 20 and it looks like Microsoft wants to beat Sony in the race for launching a next generation gaming console.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

