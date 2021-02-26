Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Series S Pre Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16

Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16

Xbox Series S was launched alongside the Xbox Series X in November last year as a toned-down version of the Series X.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16

Xbox Series S does not have a disk drive

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S will be back in stock in India soon
  • Xbox Series X is expected to start shipping from April 16
  • Xbox Series S comes with a single controller

Xbox Series S pre-orders have returned on Amazon with shipping beginning from March 9. Flipkart has also started taking pre-orders but with no clear shipping date. This gives interested shoppers another chance to pick up the latest console from Microsoft. Given the demand for the new consoles, stocks are expected to run out pretty soon. The Xbox Series X and Series S were launched in India on November 10 last year and stocks have been in short supply ever since, though the availability of Xbox consoles has been better than that of the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft seems to be replenishing some stock for the Xbox Series S in India, and while the console is mostly out of stock everywhere else, Amazon is giving interested shoppers the ability to place their order now, with shipping starting from March 9. Customers who purchase the Xbox Series S from Amazon can expect to get deliveries between March 12 and March 14. Flipkart has also listed the Xbox Series S for pre-orders but with no clear shipping date. Both the e-commerce sites are selling it for Rs. 34,990.

The Xbox Series S is available standalone without any bundles and comes with a single controller. The Xbox Series S is a toned-down version of the Xbox Series X, but still very capable. It can run games at 1440p resolution at 60fps, with some games at up to 120fps. There is no disk drive on the Xbox Series S so the games will have to be downloaded to its 512GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD. The console is powered by a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU.

Coming to the Xbox Series X, it seems to be unavailable everywhere for now but Prepaidgamecard is allowing you to place your order now with expected delivery between April 16 and April 20. It is priced at Rs. 49,990 and supports 4K gaming at 60fps. It comes with a slightly faster CPU, GPU, and more RAM compared to the Series S.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Amazon, Flipkart
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G With Android 11 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG: New State Announced With Android, iOS Pre-Registration
  2. Redmi K40 May Launch as a Poco 5G Phone Globally
  3. BSNL Introduces Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 555 Broadband Plans: Report
  4. PUBG Mobile 2 Could Release Next Week, India Launch Uncertain
  5. Vivo S9 Pre-Bookings Go Live Ahead of March 3 Launch
  6. WandaVision Episode 8 Recap: Ghosts of Wanda Maximoff’s Past
  7. Bounce Bike Rental App Is Launching Its First Electric Scooter in India
  8. Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 Pro+ Now Official With 120Hz Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With 90Hz Refresh Rate Display to Launch in India Soon
  10. iPhone 11 Was the Most Shipped Smartphone in 2020: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Rolls Out Feature to Let Users Filter Liked Songs by Mood, Genre
  2. Samsung Galaxy M12 Reportedly Launching in India in March, Price Tipped
  3. Oppo Find X3 Series Price and Colour Options Surface Online, Tipped to Launch on March 11
  4. Xbox Series S Pre-Orders Return on Amazon, Flipkart; Series X to Start Shipping From April 16
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G With Android 11 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Google Asked by INS to Compensate Indian Newspapers for Using Their Content
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 18,499
  8. Amazon Summer Appliance Fest Brings Impressive Discounts on ACs, Refrigerators, Coolers, More
  9. Apple Spring Event 2021: New iPad Pro, Apple TV, iMac, AirPods 3, AirTags, What to Expect This March
  10. Samsung One UI 3.1 Update Brings DeX Wireless Support on PC for Galaxy Flagship Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com