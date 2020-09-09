Technology News
loading

Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms

The over one-and-a-half-minute Xbox Series S teaser released by Microsoft concludes with the November 10 release date.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 September 2020 14:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Xbox/ YouTube

Xbox Series S is touted to be the “smallest Xbox ever” - nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S teaser video talks about “next-gen performance”
  • The Xbox console will come with 512GB NVMe SSD
  • Xbox Series S will support up to 120fps at 1440p resolution

Xbox Series S console will debut on November 10, Microsoft has confirmed through a teaser video released on Tuesday. The official release date of the Xbox Series S matches with what was tipped earlier this week. The new Xbox console is touted to deliver “next-gen performance” using an all-new hardware that supports up to 120fps frame rate at 1440p resolution. The Xbox Series S is speculated to debut alongside the Xbox Series X. Both new consoles will come with backward compatibility to support titles meant for the existing Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox models.

Xbox Series S release date

The over one-and-a-half-minute Xbox Series S teaser released by Microsoft concludes with the November 10 release date. This is identical to the recent report that claimed the launch of both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on the same date.

Alongside confirming the release date, the teaser shows the Xbox Series S in detail. It mentions that the new console will be the “smallest Xbox ever” - nearly 60 percent smaller than the upcoming Xbox Series X. The video also highlights that the all-digital Xbox Series S will come with a custom NVMe SSD of 512GB. The storage space could be a problem considering the fact that most modern games consume over 100GB. However, the Redmond company might have some solution to address the hardware limitation.

Microsoft has designed the Xbox Series S to support 1440p games at up to 120fps. It will also come with DirectX Raytracing and include support for variable rate shading and variable refresh rate. Further, the console is touted to have 4K upscaling for existing games, as per the teaser.

Exact specifications of the Xbox Series S are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, the teaser is fine-enough to anticipate next-level performance through the new console.

Xbox Series S price

The Xbox Series S will come with a price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000), Microsoft revealed through a tweet posted by the Xbox account earlier this week. The pricing is in line with the disc-supporting Xbox One S that went on sale back in 2016 at $299, though its all-digital version had gone on sale at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,300).

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Series S release date, Xbox Series S, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season

Related Stories

Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  4. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  5. Apple Sends Invites for September 15 Launch Event: What You Need to Know
  6. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  7. Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores Ahead of Festive Season
  8. Bose May Bring Back QuietComfort Branding With Upcoming Earbuds Launch
  9. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  10. Moto G9 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Watch S Pro Details Surface via US FCC Website, Specifications Tipped
  2. Huawei to Share Progress of Google Android OS Rival Harmony Amid US Tensions
  3. Mi Health App Update Brings Heart Rate Monitoring Feature to Phones: Report
  4. Xbox Series S Set to Debut on November 10, Microsoft Confirms
  5. LG Wing to Sport a Thin Flip-Around Screen, as per Leaked Video
  6. Flipkart Onboards Over 50,000 Kirana Stores to Make Deliveries Ahead of Festive Season
  7. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch Debuts With Over 4 Weeks of Battery Life
  8. Redmi 9i Set to Launch in India on September 15 on Flipkart and Mi.com
  9. Microsoft Surface Laptop ‘Sparti’ in the Works, to Feature 12.5-Inch Display and 10th-Gen Core i5 CPU: Report
  10. Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Finds the Discovery Crew in a Far-Off Federation-Less Future
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com