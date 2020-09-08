Technology News
Xbox Series S Announced, to Be Priced at $299

Xbox Series S is the more affordable version of the upcoming Xbox Series X.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 8 September 2020 14:11 IST
Xbox Series S Announced, to Be Priced at $299

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Xbox

Xbox Series S sports a distinct black grill on its body

Highlights
  • Xbox Series S officially confirmed
  • Xbox Series S to be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000)
  • Xbox Series S may be a digital-only edition

Xbox Series S, the more affordable and less powerful version of the Xbox Series X, has been announced by the company. Offered with a pocket-friendly price tag, the Xbox Series S is touted to be the smallest Xbox console ever, marked by a distinctive grill on its body. Although the Microsoft-owned gaming giant hasn't announced any specifications or launch details, several features of the upcoming console have been tipped in earlier reports.

Xbox Series S price

Xbox confirmed the next-generation Xbox Series S via a tweet, sharing a photo of the console. It is set to be priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 22,000) and it is the smallest Xbox ever produced. No launch or availability details have been announced.

Xbox Series S specifications, features (expected)

The image shared by Xbox team shows a large black grill on the body of Xbox Series S. No disc-inserting slot was spotted on the console, suggesting that the Xbox Series S would be a digital-only edition. The Xbox Series S will also come with a white controller.

The Xbox Series S is visibly smaller when compared to the Xbox Series X. Known tipster WalkingCat (@h0x0d) shared a small video clip on Twitter, showing how the Xbox Series S could completely fit inside the Xbox Series X console body. According to reports, the Xbox Series S may support 1080p or 1440p gaming with four teraflops of GPU performance. It is expected to come with 7.5GB of usable RAM. The announcement tweet did mention that the Xbox Series S will deliver “next-gen performance.” More details are expected to be announced soon.

The Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X are expected to be released on November 10. The Series S is said to come with a $25 (roughly Rs. 1,800) per month Xbox All Access financing option while the Series X is said to come with a $35 (roughly 2,500) per month plan in the US. The Xbox Series X is also tipped to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,800).

Microsoft hasn't confirmed any of the Series X pricing or financing details yet.

Further reading: Xbox Series S, Xbox Series S Price, Xbox Series X, Xbox, Microsoft
