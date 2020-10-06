Xbox Series S price in India will be discounted to Rs. 29,999, Flipkart has teased through a dedicated section on its website. This will be Rs. 4,991 lower than the official price tag of the Xbox Series S that is set at Rs. 34,990. Interestingly, Microsoft India is currently taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series S at its original pricing, though Flipkart's new teaser hints at its discounted price. The Xbox Series S will launch alongside the Xbox Series X on November 10.

Flipkart has featured the Xbox Series S deal on a dedicated page highlighting various offers and discounts on gaming products during the Big Billion Days sale that will begin from October 16. The page shows that while the Xbox Series S with 512GB storage is currently up for pre-orders at Rs. 34,990, it will be available at the discounted price of Rs. 29,999 during the forthcoming festive sale.

There is no clarity on whether the listed discount on the Xbox Series S will be available through a bank offer or as part of a separate deal.

Having said that, Microsoft hasn't provided any details around the discount on its website and is still taking pre-orders for the new Xbox console at Rs. 34,990. Flipkart is also currently taking pre-orders at the original price.

The Xbox Series S is due for an official launch and is coming to the US at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,600). Alongside the Xbox Series S, Microsoft is launching the Xbox Series X as its latest gaming console with Blu-ray disc support.

