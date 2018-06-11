Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One X Price Drop May Be Announced At Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xbox One X Price Drop May Be Announced At Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event

Highlights

  • The Xbox One X may see a new price at E3 2018
  • Several US retailers have dropped prices prior to Microsoft's event
  • The chance of an India price drop is unlikely

The Xbox One X may see a price drop announcement at Microsoft's Xbox E3 2018 briefing. Multiple US retailers such as GameStop, Fry's, and Newegg have dropped the price of the iterative console to $350 (close to Rs. 23,600)and $400 (nearly Rs. 27,000). With the Xbox One X's official E3 2018 deals price being $450 (around Rs. 30,200), many speculate that a permanent price drop may be announced at the Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 event. While it's unlikely that India would see an Xbox One X price drop any time soon, it means that getting one abroad could become the most economical option if you don't mind waiting or forgoing warranty. In India the Xbox One X price is Rs. 48,490 following a price hike due to an increase in customs duty.

Earlier in the week, Microsoft announced a sale on Xbox consoles and games ahead of the year's biggest gaming convention, E3 2018. As always, it's highly unlikely the console discount will be available in India, but you can still snag some best-selling and popular titles at a discount.

Calling it "the biggest Xbox sale of the year", Microsoft has slashed $50 off both Xbox One models. From June 10 to June 23, the Xbox One X will be available at $450 in the US, making it the first ever discount for the 4K-capable console since its release last November.

With 15 world premieres and spanning over a 100 minutes, it'll be interesting to see what the Microsoft Xbox E3 briefing has in store. Hopefully a permanent Xbox One X price cut is in the offing.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox One X, Microsoft, E3, E3 2018, Xbox E3, Xbox One X Discount, Xbox One X price
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Nier: Automata Xbox One Release Date Revealed, Download Only
Halo Infinite Revealed at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018
Moto G6
Xbox One X Price Drop May Be Announced At Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
  2. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 vs Moto G6 Play vs Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 1
  4. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Eligible Devices, Release Date Announced
  5. Xbox One X Price Drop May Be Announced At Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Event
  6. Airtel Rs. 399 Recharge, Redmi Y2 and Moto G6 India Launch, and More News
  7. Airtel Rs. 149 Pack Refreshed Again, Now Offers 2GB Data per Day
  8. Samsung Galaxy S7 Series Now Getting Android Oreo Update in India: Report
  9. MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch Get Up to Rs. 10,000 Cashback With New Offer
  10. All Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Cheat Codes in One Place
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.