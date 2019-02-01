Microsoft has listed a new Xbox One X bundle on its website, featuring the Metro survival horror series. The Xbox One X Metro Saga bundle features the following: Xbox One X 1TB, one Xbox wireless controller, Metro Exodus, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro 2033 Redux. The Xbox One X Metro Saga bundle is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for pre-orders right now, with a suggested MSRP of $499 (roughly Rs. 35,300) as listed on the Microsoft website. Metro Exodus is the new game in this bundle and it releases on February 15, 2019, which is also the shipping date for the Metro Saga bundle.

The Metro Saga bundle is listed here. We've reached out to Microsoft India for comment on whether the Metro Saga bundle for the Xbox One X will make it to India and its price. We'll update this story if Microsoft India responds. We don't have our hopes up for this though, considering that the Metro Exodus Xbox One physical release has been cancelled in India.

It's important to note that while Metro Exodus is well-placed to make full use of Xbox One X's hardware, the other two games are not. Metro Last Light Redux and Metro 2033 Redux hadn't been enhanced for Xbox One X at the time of filing.

Metro Exodus is a survival horror game that has been in the news recently. The PC version of Metro Exodus recently exited Steam and announced an exclusive deal with Epic Games Store for one year.

Even though the game is cheaper on Epic Games Store in some regions, the move hasn't been very well received by hardcore fans of the series, who feel that publisher Deep Silver shouldn't have pulled out of Steam just a few weeks before launch. Fans aren't pleased with Metro Exodus' decision to use the controversial Denuvo DRM on PC either.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.