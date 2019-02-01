NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One X Metro Saga Bundle Announced by Microsoft

, 01 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xbox One X Metro Saga Bundle Announced by Microsoft

The bundle includes Xbox One X, Metro Exodus, Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux.

Highlights

  • Metro Saga Bundle has all three games in the series
  • It ships on February 15, 2019 in the US
  • There is no word on India availability just yet

Microsoft has listed a new Xbox One X bundle on its website, featuring the Metro survival horror series. The Xbox One X Metro Saga bundle features the following: Xbox One X 1TB, one Xbox wireless controller, Metro Exodus, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro 2033 Redux. The Xbox One X Metro Saga bundle is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 31,800) for pre-orders right now, with a suggested MSRP of $499 (roughly Rs. 35,300) as listed on the Microsoft website. Metro Exodus is the new game in this bundle and it releases on February 15, 2019, which is also the shipping date for the Metro Saga bundle.

The Metro Saga bundle is listed here. We've reached out to Microsoft India for comment on whether the Metro Saga bundle for the Xbox One X will make it to India and its price. We'll update this story if Microsoft India responds. We don't have our hopes up for this though, considering that the Metro Exodus Xbox One physical release has been cancelled in India.

It's important to note that while Metro Exodus is well-placed to make full use of Xbox One X's hardware, the other two games are not. Metro Last Light Redux and Metro 2033 Redux hadn't been enhanced for Xbox One X at the time of filing.

Metro Exodus is a survival horror game that has been in the news recently. The PC version of Metro Exodus recently exited Steam and announced an exclusive deal with Epic Games Store for one year.

Even though the game is cheaper on Epic Games Store in some regions, the move hasn't been very well received by hardcore fans of the series, who feel that publisher Deep Silver shouldn't have pulled out of Steam just a few weeks before launch. Fans aren't pleased with Metro Exodus' decision to use the controversial Denuvo DRM on PC either.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metro Exodus, Xbox One X, Metro Saga Bundle, Microsoft, Xbox
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro Price in India Cut Up to Rs. 2,000
Data Leak: Collection #2-5 dump leaks 2.2 billion usernames and passwords: Researcher
Pricee
Xbox One X Metro Saga Bundle Announced by Microsoft
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  5. Realme 2 Pro With Android 9 Pie Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Imminent Update
  6. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Oppo K1 India Launch Set for February 6
  8. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  9. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.