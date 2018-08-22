Every Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundle Announced at Gamescom 2018

The Xbox One X and Xbox One S are getting a host of bundles. At Gamescom 2018, Microsoft announced that Battlefield V, Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 4, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be bundled with Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles. And in Battlefield V's case, Microsoft is also launching an Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V bundle that includes a limited edition dark grey to gold Xbox One X. Here's what you need to know.

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield Bundle

Aside from a digital download for Battlefield V Deluxe Edition and Battlefield 1943, you also get one month of EA Access and one month of Xbox Game Pass in addition to a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. Also, there's a limited run dark grey to gold Xbox One X along with a matching controller. Pre-orders for this console are open now internationally for $500 (around Rs. 35,000) with a release date of October 16. You can also pre-order the standard Xbox One X Battlefield V bundle for the same price minus a month of EA Access. There's also an Xbox One S Battlefield V bundle without EA Access for $300 (around Rs. 21,000).

Xbox One X Gold Rush Battlefield V Bundle India release date and price

Of all the bundles announced, this one has the slimmest chance of releasing in India. Although it's listed on the Xbox India website (without a price), the last Xbox One special edition console to make to India was the Xbox One S Minecraft console and that too months after the official reveal at Gamescom 2017. The rest detailed below should release in India considering that they're simply game codes added to existing standard edition hardware and that past bundles that included Assassin's Creed Origins did make it to the country. Nonetheless, Gadgets 360 has requested Microsoft India for comment and will update this story if we hear from the company.

Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle

Another game with a Microsoft marketing partnership, this bundle packs in a little less value. You only get the standard edition of Fallout 76 (instead of a special edition) along with an Xbox One X in addition to a month of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. The Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle release date is November 14 with pre-orders open now internationally for $500 (around Rs. 3,500).

Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundles

The latest entry in Microsoft's racing series comes bundled with an Xbox One S or Xbox One X. Keep in mind that this is a standard edition of the game as a digital download and not a deluxe edition. Pre-orders are open internationally right now for $300 with the Xbox One S (around Rs. 21,000) and $500 with the Xbox One X (close to Rs. 35,000). Both come with a month of Xbox Game Pass and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. The Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundles have an October 2 release date.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundles

A standard edition digital download code for Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be bundled with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. Pre-orders are open internationally right now for $300 with the Xbox One S (around Rs. 21,000) and $500 with the Xbox One X (close to Rs. 35,000). Both come with a month of Xbox Game Pass, a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial, and have a September 14 release date.

