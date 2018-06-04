Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xbox One to Get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: Report

 
, 04 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xbox One to Get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: Report

Highlights

  • The Xbox One family of consoles may support multiple digital assistants
  • Smart speaker support might be in the offing as well
  • It could substitute Kinect which Microsoft dropped support for

The Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X could get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant soon. Microsoft's own virtual assistant, Cortana has been available on the Xbox One family of consoles for some time now albeit not in all regions. Although you can only use Cortana via a headset, it seems it won't be the only one in the near future. The company plans to allow you to choose which assistant you want to use with your Xbox One and will prompt you to install the Xbox skills app for your choice of assistant to get connected and control your console with voice controls through a smart speaker that won't need you to use a headset.

According to a report on Windows Central citing a "reliable source who is familiar with Amazon and Microsoft's efforts to link Alexa and Cortana", the Kinect and Devices option in work-in-progress Xbox One OS builds have a section called Digital Assistants that lets you use your Xbox One with these options. At the moment, the full set of features for these are unknown but it could bring back voice-assisted features Kinect users want.

 

No date for the addition of these features has been mention though Windows Central suggests that we could see an announcement "sooner rather than later". Throw in the fact that Albert Penello, ex-marketing lead at Microsoft for Xbox has joined Amazon to grow Echo's gaming presence, it lends credence to the possibility that integrating smart speakers with the Xbox One is on the cards. Considering Windows Central correctly leaked the cancellation of Scalebound and the existence of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, we won't be surprised if this is true as well.

However, is this what the Xbox One needs at the moment? With a glaring lack of exclusives, is this what Microsoft needs to give the console a fighting chance? Granted it takes less time to integrate already existing tech such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but it does little to solve the fact outside of backwards compatibility, the reasons to own an Xbox One grow fewer and fewer. Hopefully E3 2018 changes this, but with a slate rumoured to be full of games also coming to the PS4, it seems unlikely.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Microsoft, Cortana, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, E3 2018, Kinect
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer, Vivo X21 in India, and More News This Week
Best AC deals
Xbox One to Get Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of 2018
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi 8 Launch, Jio Holiday Hungama Offer & More News This Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Price Reportedly Cut in India
  3. Hands Off My Data! 15 Privacy Settings You Should Change Right Now
  4. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Vivo X21
  5. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE With Snapdragon 710, 20-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  6. MIUI 10 Unveiled: Check if Your Phone Will Get It Too
  7. MIUI 10 Global ROM Rollout May Be Announced in India on June 7
  8. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Coming to the Xbox One Next Week
  9. The Crew 2 Seems Like an Over the Top Forza Horizon 3
  10. Best Phones Under Rs. 30000 in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.