Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Release Date Is May 7: Report

22 March 2019
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Release Date Is May 7: Report

Photo Credit: Windows Central

Disc-less Xbox leaks continue to arrive as the console nears launch. We've already reported that the disc-less variant of the Xbox One is likely to be named Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. As the name suggests, this variant of the Xbox One will ship without a disc drive and support only digital downloads. A new leak has now revealed what the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and its box look like. This leak also claimed that Xbox One S All-Digital Edition launch date will be May 7, 2019, which corroborates a previous leak that mentioned the console will be up for pre-orders in April and launch in May.

The latest leak comes via Windows Central, which managed to procure images of the device and its box. Its report has renders recreated in Photoshop that the site said has been done to protect its sources. In line with a previous leak, the Windows Central report said the Xbox One All-Digital Edition will receive a simultaneous global release.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition renders in the Windows Central report show that digital codes for three games might ship with the console — Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. The report claimed that Xbox Game Pass is not included with the console. It also claimed that Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is likely to be the cheapest Xbox One in the market, but the price remains unknown.

With the kind of information surfacing about the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition right now, it seems more and more likely that the disc-less Xbox will soon be a reality. The only bit of information that hasn't been leaked with any degree of certainty is the price of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Microsoft Xbox One S

Microsoft Xbox One S

    • Good
    • Gorgeous industrial design
    • Sweet form factor
    • No power brick!
    • Whisper quiet
    • Bad
    • Robot white is easy to smudge
    • OS concerns still persist
    HDD500GB, 1TB, 2TB
    ProcessorAMD Jaguar 1.75GHz 8-core
    GraphicsAMD Durango 2 GCN 1.0
    RAM8GB
    AVHDMI-out, Optical Out
    USB3 USB 3.0 ports
    Weight2.90kg
    EthernetYes
    Xbox, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One S All Digital Edition
    Pranay Parab
    Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Release Date Is May 7: Report
