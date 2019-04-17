Microsoft has launched the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which is the long rumoured disc-less variant of the Xbox One S. As the name suggests, Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ships without a disc drive and that means you'll have to get all of your games digitally. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in the US and will be available in the country starting May 7. The console is bundled with three games — Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves. These three games have been made by Microsoft-owned studios so it's not a huge surprise to see them being bundled with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was announced on the official Xbox blog. “Available for pre-order today at $249.99 USD, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is $50 (roughly Rs. 3,500) less than Xbox One S, and we expect to maintain at least that price difference between the two consoles going forward,” the post read. This will be the cheapest variant of the Xbox One S once it's available since the variant with the disc drive has been priced at $300 (roughly Rs. 20,700).

“The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was created for those who prefer to find and play their games digitally and are looking for the most affordable way to play Xbox games,” the blog post read. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition also has a free trial of the Xbox Game Pass service, which has been dubbed the “Netflix of games”.

The announcement of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition merely confirms the price and launch date of the console. All of these details had been revealed via leaks from reliable sources in the months leading up to its launch.

There's no word on India pricing or availability for this console at the moment though Gadgets 360 has got in touch with Microsoft and will update this story if we hear from the company. That said, multiple retailers have confirmed to us that there's been no intimation from Microsoft regarding the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for India just yet, suggesting that the ongoing deep discounts for the Xbox One Sas the reason for that — there's still an excess amount of existing Xbox One S stock in the country.

However, if and when the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition launches in India, the lack of high-speed broadband in many parts of the country could limit its appeal. The Xbox One S has been discounted multiple times, most recently priced at Rs. 19,990 with games or an extra controller bundled. The console has been available for even less in the grey market. Even if Microsoft matches the US pricing of the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition in India, it's going to face stiff competition from its variant that has a disc, which seems to be the case internationally as well.

