Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Disc Less Xbox to be Called Xbox One S All Digital Edition, Launch in April: Report

Disc-Less Xbox to be Called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, Launch in April: Report

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Disc-Less Xbox to be Called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, Launch in April: Report

Highlights

  • Xbox One S reportedly will get a disc-less variant
  • It will be called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: Report
  • This variant may be up for pre-orders in April 2019: Report

Microsoft's plans to launch a disc-less Xbox One have been leaked previously, and now a new report has claimed that it will be called the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. This report also claimed that the disc-less Xbox will go up for pre-orders in April 2019 and will be available starting May 2019. Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch the disc-less Xbox in markets around the world at roughly the same time. If true, this report may be exciting for those who use Xbox Game Pass or prefer to buy games digitally, but it's not very exciting news from an Indian perspective.

This bit of information on the disc-less Xbox comes via Windows Central. Microsoft has been betting heavily on an all-digital future for Xbox gaming as we've already seen with the launch of Xbox Game Pass (a Netflix-style subscription service for games) and Project xCloud video game streaming service. The “Xbox One S All-Digital Edition” is likely to be priced lower than its counterpart that supports discs but that's about where the good news ends for Xbox fans in India. An earlier report had claimed the new console price point would be "$200 (roughly Rs. 14,200) or less."

While it's great to see Microsoft investing in new technology for gaming, it's a well-known fact that owning an Xbox One in India is a troublesome experience for most people. Games such as Below, Fortnite, Sonic Mania, and Dead Rising 4 are among quite a few that were either not available digitally in India at launch or are still unavailable.

When you couple that with the fact that lots of people in India still have to deal with slow Internet speeds or small data caps, it becomes clearer that a disc-less Xbox probably isn't ideal for the country. With that said, there's always the hope that Microsoft will continue to support physical releases of games for the foreseeable future. An earlier report had claimed the new console price point would be "$200 or less."

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox One S, Xbox, Xbox One, Microsoft, Xbox One S All Digital Edition
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Volkswagen Says Self-Driving Cars Have Limited Appeal, High Cost
Pricee
Disc-Less Xbox to be Called Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, Launch in April: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Akshay Kumar to Lead New Amazon India Action-Adventure Series, The End
  3. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  9. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.