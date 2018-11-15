NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Xbox One November Update Adds Keyboard and Mouse Support, Amazon Music, and More

Xbox One November Update Adds Keyboard and Mouse Support, Amazon Music, and More

15 November 2018
Xbox One November Update Adds Keyboard and Mouse Support, Amazon Music, and More

Xbox One November 2018 Update is now available

Highlights

  • Keyboard, mouse support now available to everyone
  • Fortnite, Warframe are two of the first titles to do so
  • New Amazon Music app for Xbox One in the US

Keyboard and mouse support is the highlight for Xbox One's November update, which is now rolling out, Microsoft announced Wednesday. It's available in Fortnite and Warframe at launch, with more titles to come in the near future. Microsoft has also made search better on Xbox One, as it will now include results from Xbox Assist and games you own as part of memberships such as Xbox Game Pass, and EA Access. Those in the US will get a new Amazon Music app, while gamers in the UK now have access to the Xbox Skill for Alexa.

After rolling out keyboard and mouse support to Xbox Insiders over the last couple months, Microsoft is now bringing the long-awaited feature to everyone with the November Xbox One update. Sony's PS4 already had official support for keyboard and mouse inputs. For reasons of 'fairness', players using the same input methods will be paired together in multiplayer modes.

The likes of Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder and X-Morph Defense will join Fortnite and Warframe later in November, with Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove to follow at an unspecified time.

Amazon launched a brand-new Amazon Music app on Wednesday along with the new Xbox One update, which will be rolled out to more countries “soon”.

Microsoft introduced a new Xbox Skill for Cortana and Alexa in the US with the October update, and it's now bringing the latter to the UK, albeit in beta. Meanwhile, the Cortana skill in the US has been improved and can now automatically discover and pair your Xbox. More commands have been added to both Xbox voice assistant skills as well, including the ability to quit a game and activate specific buttons by saying “Press [button name]”.

Other features introduced with the October update included new Xbox Avatars, Dolby Vision HDR support, as well as five new languages for the built-in Narrator.

Comments

Further reading: Xbox One, Microsoft, Fortnite, Warframe, Amazon Music
Akhil Arora
Xbox One November Update Adds Keyboard and Mouse Support, Amazon Music, and More
