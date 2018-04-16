Announced during Microsoft's E3 2013 event, Below is an action roguelike developed by Capybara Games, known for games like Critter Crunch and Super Time Force. It was indefinitely delayed after the studio decided to spend more time polishing the game. While the release window for Below is slated for 2018, for Steam and Xbox One, it appears that Below may be making it to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch after all. According to an interview with GodIsaGeek.com, Below's director, Kris Pitriowski suggested it won't be console exclusive to the Xbox One when asked about which platforms we could see Below on next and if there are plans for a physical edition of the game.

“As far as the physical release, I’m not sure about that. I’d love to release a game that comes in a little box. We’ve been talking to some distributors about doing some special editions, but that’s just something we’ve been thinking about, none of that’s been finalised. Ideally it comes out in a way that isn’t just digital, I like putting together little custom boxes and stuff like that! Like things that players can hold onto, and help them be fans," he said before hinting of the possibility of Below coming to the PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

"When it comes to other platforms, right now we’re just announcing Xbox and Steam. Beyond that, I can’t say, right now.”

It would be interesting to see if this is indeed the case as at the moment Below is a console exclusive to the Xbox One and Pitriowski's statement suggests it could end up being a timed Xbox One exclusive. With the Xbox One finally getting Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice and No Man's Sky, it would be great to see Below hit a wider audience. Particularly when you consider how poorly the Xbox One has been selling in most markets.

