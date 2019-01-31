Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X consoles are crashing on startup. After booting up and displaying the green Xbox logo, users have been met with a black screen. Gadgets 360 encountered the same problem with our Xbox One X launch unit which we were able to resolve by unplugging our LAN cable to prevent us from connecting to Xbox Live — the online multiplayer gaming and digital media delivery service for the console. It turns out that Microsoft knows of the issue too with the official support account on Twitter stating it is "aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors." This was followed by Microsoft employees claiming that the company identified the online service responsible for the black screen crash.

"Xbox One Users - we have identified the service causing the black screens and working on rolling back the service change - please be patient," tweeted Brad Rosetti who works on Microsoft's Xbox Preview Program.

Furthermore, Xbox Vice President Mike Ybarra confirmed it a "deployment error" with the Xbox Live service.

"If you reboot you should be ok, or will be in a few minutes," he tweeted. "Sorry for the issue - deployment error."

While it's great that Microsoft was able to identify the issue and claims to have fixed it with lightning speed, we'd recommend keeping your Xbox One offline for now. It's disturbing that a change to the Xbox Live service could result in consoles failing to switch on and operate as they should. Hopefully Microsoft isn't as myopic with the next Xbox and doesn't make crucial parts of its OS dependent on Xbox Live.

