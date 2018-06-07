Xbox One and Windows 10 PC exclusive Crackdown 3 may have been delayed even further. Previously primed for a 2017 and then a 2018 release date, it might now be out in 2019. According to Kotaku citing "two people familiar with the game’s release plans" it will be out in 2019. Kotaku’s track record has been solid in the past, confirming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s lack of single-player campaign and multiple Assassin’s Creed entries to name a few.

Previously, Microsoft announced that the pen-world action-adventure Crackdown 3 is not going to be out at the same time as the Xbox One X. Slated for a November 7 release date, the game for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Windows 10 has been pushed back to next year.

“Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone,” said Microsoft Publishing General Manager Shannon Loftis to Polygon.

The reason for the delay has been slated as getting all three game modes to work as they should.

“Getting the balance right between the three modes is important, and we are going to take the extra development time to ensure that. Gamers can expect Crackdown 3 in Spring of 2018,” Loftis said. After which she claimed the challenges faced by the development teams over the years include “immersive true 4K gameplay, cloud-computing competitive multiplayer and a sprawling and futuristic open world”.

If true, it appears that Microsoft may have misjudged the scope of Crackdown 3 yet again. With this year seeing Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2 releasing to mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see if the company has anything to show at E3 2018 that goes beyond purported Halo and Gears of War announcements.

