Microsoft has announced the release of Xbox Action for the Google Assistant, that will now let users interact with their Xbox One consoles through voice commands, much like the existing Alexa and Cortana integration. This means users will now be able to launch games, turn on or turn off the console, play or pause videos and much more, simply by giving voice commands to the Google Assistant. Currently, this new feature is being rolled out as a public beta on Xbox One, and is only available to all customers in English during the beta period.

According to Microsoft, to get started with the beta programme, you will first need to join a Google Group with the Google account that you intend to use. Once done, sign in to your Xbox. Now, on your iOS or Android powered smartphone, open the Google Home app and tap + Add > tap Set up device > Tap Have something already set up > Search for and select [beta] Xbox. Once this is done, you'll now have to sign in with the Microsoft account you use on your Xbox console. Do that, and follow the instructions to link your Xbox and give it a device name. Following this, your Xbox One console will be paired with the Google Assistant and you will now be able to use voice commands on it.

A few actions that you can try asking the Google Assistant are — play games, turn on or off Xbox, launch YouTube, pause or resume videos, taking a screenshot, and more.

As we mentioned above, Xbox Action for the Google Assistant is currently in beta and is only available for customers in English language on the Xbox One. But, Google and Xbox are working together to expand language support before launching more broadly to the Xbox community later this fall.