  Xbox Mini Fridge, Styled After Series X Consoles, Sells Out Immediately Upon Launch

Xbox Mini Fridge, Styled After Series X Consoles, Sells Out Immediately Upon Launch

Just like the Series X consoles, it's not easy to buy a next-gen Xbox just yet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 October 2021 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Xbox

Xbox Mini Fridge has been designed to resemble the Series X consoles

Highlights
  • Xbox Mini Fridge is priced at $99
  • Sclapers have already listed it on eBay for triple that amount
  • Xbox Mini Fridge stocks will be replenished again

Those who were hunting for the Xbox Series X-styled mini-fridge faced disappointment on Thursday as the latest offering from Microsoft sold out immediately upon launch. The $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) product, which was once only a viral internet meme, is now a real thing. The fridge can hold up to a dozen cans of your favourite drink. The orders opened on Wednesday through retailers around the world but they sold out quickly. People who were able to buy the mini-fridge shared their excitement online.

The high demand and low supply created space for scalpers who pounced on the opportunity. eBay was filled with listings for the Series X mini-fridge with prices starting at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,449) — three times the original cost. Xbox marketing chief Aaron Greenberg said the product is not a limited-edition release and more stock will be available in early 2022, reported Gaming Industry 24/7.

Though the Xbox Series X is a hot-selling gaming console that is difficult to obtain, it's hard to imagine the same level of interest in its mini-fridge avatar as well. The mini-fridge is expected to start appearing again in stores in December, Microsoft has said.

Xbox Mini Fridge is a 6-foot, 400-pound, 1:1 scale replica of the popular Series X console. It has LED lights and design elements meant to resemble the console itself. The front has a few shelves for extras and snacks and includes a USB port to charge devices. It has a 10L capacity cooler. The company said it's “working to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many fans as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022.”

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

    Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Mini Fridge, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Fridge, Microsoft

    Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Mini Fridge, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Fridge, Microsoft
