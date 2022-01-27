Technology News
  Xbox Lunar New Year Sale 2022: Big Discounts on Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, More

Xbox store is offering up to 80 percent off on more than 100 games during its Lunar New Year Sale.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 January 2022 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: EA Dice

Battlefield 2042 is being offered at Rs. 2,399 in the Xbox store sale

Highlights
  • The sale brings discounts on games from multiple genres
  • Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition is getting 45 percent off in the sale
  • Players can redeem codes during the Lunar New Year Sale

Xbox Store has announced a new Lunar New Year Sale that brings discounts on popular titles including Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and FIFA 22. The company is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on more than 100 games, editions, and add-ons. There are many action-adventure games like Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Marvel's Avengers Endgame edition, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom Eternal, and more on sale. The sale also features kids and family games including Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition and Golf With Your Friends.

More than 100 games eligible for discounts are listed in the latest Lunar New Year Sale. Xbox Store kicked off the new sale on January 26 and is expected to run through February first week. Some of the major deals offered as part of the Xbox sale include a 40 percent discount on Battlefield 2042, which is going for Rs. 2,399, FIFA 22 is discounted at 60 percent and available for Rs. 1,599, and NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is selling for 1,715 — a 67 percent discount. Halo Infinite (campaign) is getting 20 percent off and is available for purchase at Rs. 3,199. Xbox Store is also allowing players to redeem codes during the sale.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition is on sale for Rs. 2,239, which is a 60 percent discount. Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition is priced at Rs. 1,934 with a 55 percent discount.

As mentioned, players can save up to 80 percent off the original price of the listed games during the sale. Here's a list of the best-selling games available on discounts during the Xbox Lunar New Year sale.

  • Battlefield 2042 at Rs. 2,399 — 20 percent off
  • FIFA 22 at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off 
  • NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle at 1,715 — 67 percent off
  • Halo Infinite (campaign) at Rs. 3,199 — 20 percent off 
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition at Rs. 2,239 — 60 percent off 
  • Marvel's Avengers Endgame Edition at Rs. 1,934 — 55 percent off
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition at Rs. 3,199 — 20 percent off
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard standard edition at Rs. 2,599 — 35 percent off
  • Madden NFL 22 at Rs. 1349 — 70 percent off
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599 — 60 percent off
  • Hunt: Showdown at Rs. 974 — 70 percent off
  • Metro Exodus Gold Edition at Rs. 276 — 70 percent off
  • Saints Row The Third Remastered at Rs. 1,019 — 70 percent off
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed at Rs. 187— 75 percent off
  • Chorus at Rs. 1,874 — 25 percent off
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance at Rs. 625 — 75 percent off
  • Biomutant at Rs. 2,099 — 40 percent off
  • MX vs ATV All Out at Rs. 497 — 75 percent off
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning at Rs. 1,349 — 50 percent off
  • Wreckfest at Rs. 1,062 — 50 percent off
  • SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated at Rs. 810 — 40 percent off
  • El Hijo: A Wild West Tale at Rs. 769 — 30 percent off

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042

    • Good
    • Portal is a fun, powerful creation tool
    • Gameplay stays true to original
    • Graphics are smooth and crisp
    • Older titles shine after being remastered
    • Bad
    • 128-player lobbies create chaos
    • All-Out Warfare is too much for newbies
    • Hazard Zone doesn’t work (for now)
    • Specialists don’t feel special
    Read detailed EA Battlefield 2042 review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series Battlefield
    PEGI Rating 18+
    FIFA 22

    FIFA 22

      • Good
      • Improved goalkeepers
      • Better ball physics
      • More realistic crosses and passes
      • Create a Club returns
      • Bad
      • Arcade shots
      • Defensive aggression overreach
      • AI rubber-banding
      • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
      • Volta is over-the-top
      • No story mode at all
      • Still no cross-play
      • Sluggish menus
      Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 22 review
      Genre Sports
      Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
      Series FIFA
      PEGI Rating 3+
      Call of Duty: Vanguard

      Call of Duty: Vanguard

        • Good
        • Beautiful cinema
        • Well-written single-player campaign
        • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
        • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
        • Bad
        • Single-player campaign is way too short
        • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
        • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
        • Zombies mode is not ready yet
        Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
        Genre Shooter
        Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
        Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
        Series Call of Duty
        PEGI Rating 18+
        Comments

        Nithya P Nair
        Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
