Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users

Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users

The price bump would have doubled the cost of an annual pass.

By Brody Ford, Bloomberg | Updated: 23 January 2021 16:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users

After the price hike, a six-month subscription would have cost $60

Highlights
  • Microsoft faced back lash after increasing price for Xbox Live Gold
  • It would have pushed Xbox Live Gold closer to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  • Microsoft said Xbox Live Gold price didn't change for years in some areas

Microsoft backtracked on a plan to raise the price for subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold, its paid online gaming platform, after outrage from users.

The price bump would have doubled the cost of an annual pass and bring a six-month subscription to $60 (roughly Rs. 4,400). Last year, Microsoft removed the option for a full-year subscription at that price from the online store. The cost for a monthly subscription will also stay the same.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know,” the company said in a statement. “Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.”

The earlier move would have pushed the price of Xbox Live Gold closer to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a more expensive subscription that also gives access to games and other perks.

Game Pass has become central to Microsoft's strategy to attract loyalty with the recent release of the Xbox Series X console. But gamers were outraged that Microsoft announced the plan to raise the cost of a subscription so drastically, especially during the pandemic, when people have been spending more time on screens than usual and unemployment has risen. Users expressed frustration online, often comparing the subscription cost to Sony's PlayStation Plus, which is $60 a year.

On Twitter, where the subject was one of the top trending topics on Friday, a gamer named Zay said “Xbox users gotta sell their Xbox just so they can get Xbox live gold.”

One user said Microsoft is out of touch with its community and the economic reality.

In justifying the earlier move, Microsoft said the price of Xbox Live Gold “has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn't changed for over 10 years.”

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Live Gold, Sony, PlayStation Plus
Blizzard Absorbs Activision Studio Vicarious Visions After Dismantling Classic Games Team

Related Stories

Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Receives Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Certifications
  5. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  6. Mi Watch Lite India Launch May Be Soon After Alleged BIS Certification
  7. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  9. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Live Gold Subscription Price Hike Plan Withdrawn by Microsoft Following Outrage From Users
  2. Blizzard Absorbs Activision Studio Vicarious Visions After Dismantling Classic Games Team
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes on PC, Consoles
  4. Twitter Bans Suspected Iran Account After Post Threatens Donald Trump
  5. High-Speed Internet Ban in Jammu and Kashmir Extended Till February 6
  6. Google Search on Mobile to Get Redesign With More Focus on Important Information, Rounded Overall Aesthetic
  7. Reliance Jio Added 25.1 Million Customers in Q3, APRU Increased to Rs. 151
  8. IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
  9. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google CEOs Invited to EU Hearing on Big Tech on February 1
  10. TikTok Asked to Block Users With Unverified Age in Italy Following Death of 10-Year-Old Girl
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com