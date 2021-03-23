Technology News
Xbox Live Gets Renamed as Xbox Network by Microsoft

Xbox Live was introduced in 2002 with the first Xbox console.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 March 2021 17:02 IST
Xbox Live Gets Renamed as Xbox Network by Microsoft

Xbox Live lets users play games and interact with friends online

  • Microsoft hinted at the name change in August 2020
  • Xbox network is necessary for gamers to connect online
  • EA Play has been added to Xbox Game Pass free of cost

Xbox Live is being rebranded as Xbox network by Microsoft. The first instance for the change in name, where clips were uploaded to Xbox network rather than Xbox Live, appeared for Xbox beta testers on the Xbox dashboard recently. Xbox Live was introduced in 2002 for the original Xbox and has subsequently been updated in some way or the other with each Xbox console launch. The online service was launched for gamers to connect and interact with their friends who own Xbox consoles, download games, and much more.

“'Xbox network' refers to the underlying Xbox online service, which was updated in the Microsoft Services Agreement,” a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed in a statement to The Verge. “The update from ‘Xbox Live' to ‘Xbox network' is intended to distinguish the underlying service from Xbox Live Gold memberships.”

Microsoft had hinted about the name change through its Services Agreement in August 2020 but didn't make an official announcement yet. Xbox network, formerly Xbox Live, is the company's online service that lets gamers play online, interact with friends, and download games. Without this, users cannot access any Internet-based service on the consoles.

Microsoft is also reportedly planning to remove the Xbox Live subscription requirement for free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends in the future. However, the company hasn't announced when the paywall for the games will be removed.

In other Xbox-related news, EA Play was introduced to Xbox Game Pass free-of-cost to subscribers first on Xbox and then subsequently to subscribers on Windows. This brings titles like FIFA 20, Need for Speed Heat, Battlefield V, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to subscribers.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
        Xbox Live, Xbox Network, Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One
        Satvik Khare
        Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
        OnePlus Watch Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
        Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

        Xbox Live Gets Renamed as Xbox Network by Microsoft
