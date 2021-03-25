Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free to Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces

Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces

Xbox Live Gold costs Rs. 489 per month in India and brings monthly free games.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 March 2021 15:46 IST
Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces

Xbox Live Gold membership allows users to play online

Highlights
  • Xbox Live Gold membership is still required for Destiny 2
  • Microsoft is working with studios for an update to implement this feature
  • Xbox Live Gold costs Rs. 489 per month

Xbox Live Gold membership will not be required to play free-to-play multiplayer games, Microsoft has announced. The company shared the development through its Xbox Insider programme release note as part of the latest Alpha Skip-Ahead update. The OS update that is currently being tested has been released for Xbox Insiders and brings some fixes, along with making free-to-play multiplayer games work without Xbox Live Gold membership. Additionally, features like Party Chat and Looking for Groups will not require the Gold membership.

On the Xbox Insider page, the company shared some new features and developments that are part of the Xbox Update Preview. With OS update version RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\21343.1001.210322-1900, free-to-play multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2 that required an Xbox Live Gold membership to play online can be played without an active membership. Additionally, features like Looking for Groups and Party Chat that previously only worked for Xbox Live Gold members will now work without the membership.

Xbox Live Gold costs Rs. 489 per month in India and allows Xbox users to play online with their friends and also brings monthly free games.

However, the company notes that Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2 in particular are yet not supported without Xbox Live Gold membership and that the team is working with the studios to push an update that will allow these games to be played without it. The post adds that users should report if they come across any other such titles that do not work without Xbox Live Gold membership.

The OS update also brings some fixes like selecting items with a controller on Edge has been fixed, issues with keyboard navigation have been addressed, local language display has been fixed, and more. The Xbox Wireless Headset firmware comes with a fix for volume control for status tones and increase in mic monitoring levels.

As of now, there is no information on when this update will have a stable release for all Xbox users. It should be noted that PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 players do not require a PS Plus membership to play Call of Duty: Warzone online with their friends and this has been the case all along.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft, Xbox Insider Programme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India
Samsung DDR5 DRAM Memory Module Launched, Can Deliver Twice the Performance of DDR4

Related Stories

Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Accumulated Downloads Since 2018 Launch
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 With Snapdragon SoCs Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11 Gets Holi Discount, Available at Effective Price of Rs. 41,900
  4. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI
  5. OnePlus Watch Now Listed at an Introductory Price of Rs. 14,999
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Watch Now Official
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro Gets DisplayMate A+ Rating, Sets 13 Performance Records
  8. Steve Jobs’ 1973 Handwritten Job Application Auctioned: See It Here
  9. Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 First Sale Starts Today at 12 Noon
  10. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. India Might Ban Cryptocurrency, But Coinbase Is Looking for Indian Engineers
  2. Qualcomm Planning to Launch Nintendo Switch-Like Android Gaming Console: Report
  3. Facebook Testing Re-Entry App for Prisoners Transitioning Back Into Society
  4. Samsung DDR5 DRAM Memory Module Launched, Can Deliver Twice the Performance of DDR4
  5. Xbox Live Gold Membership Will Not Be Mandatory for Free-to-Play Multiplayer Games, Microsoft Announces
  6. Windows 10 Getting New Icons for File Explorer as Part of Visual Overhaul
  7. Skullcandy Indy ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hours Battery Launched in India
  8. Russia Launches 36 UK Telecom and Internet Satellites on Board Soyuz Rocket
  9. Rocket League Sideswipe Coming to Android, iOS for Free Later This Year
  10. Oppo A74 5G Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 6GB RAM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com