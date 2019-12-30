Technology News
loading

Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15

Instead of Rs. 3,999 for 12 months, it’s now down to Rs. 2,799.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 12:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox Live Gold 12-month price in India is now Rs. 2,799

Highlights
  • No word on price cut for monthly, 6-month Xbox Live Gold
  • The upcoming Xbox Series X likely has something to do with it
  • Microsoft had increased Xbox Live Gold price in January 2017

Microsoft is dropping the price of Xbox Live Gold in India by 30 percent, Gadgets 360 has learnt. A 12-month subscription to the online gaming service — equivalent to PlayStation Plus on Sony's PS4 — will now cost Rs. 2,799, instead of the earlier Rs. 3,999. The new India price for Xbox Live Gold will be effective January 15, 2020. We've reached out to Microsoft India for comment on the reason behind the price drop for the annual Xbox Live Gold subscription, and whether a similar price drop is expected for the two other Xbox Live Gold plans: monthly, and 6-month.

This is the first time in nearly three years that Microsoft has tweaked the India pricing for Xbox Live Gold. In early 2017, Microsoft had upped the subscription fee from then-Rs. 2,240 to the existing fee of Rs. 3,999, citing currency fluctuations. Since then, the Indian rupee has fallen further against the US dollar. It's clear then that the new Xbox Live Gold 12-month price in India — communicated to subscribers in an Xbox One chat message in December — isn't owing to that. If anything, it should have been increased. Rather, Microsoft seems to be preparing for the next generation: Xbox Series X.

With the new console slated to launch in the last months of 2020 — going up against the PS5 — Microsoft will no doubt pair it with a new subscription. Moreover, Microsoft has started to put more emphasis recently on Xbox Game Pass, which bundles Xbox Live Gold into it. It's possible that Game Pass might be the way to go. Due to all that, it's only natural that Microsoft will start to focus less on the Xbox One, and in turn Xbox Live Gold. That might explain the price drop, suggesting the quality of the benefits might suffer from here on too.

On the other hand, Sony has yet to announce any changes to PS Plus price in India. For now, it costs Rs. 599 per month, Rs. 1,869 for six months, and Rs. 4,439 a year. As for Xbox Live Gold, it's at Rs. 699 per month, Rs. 1,493.33 for six months, and Rs. 2,799 a year, effective January 15, 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Xbox India, Xbox Live Gold, Xbox One, Microsoft India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report

Related Stories

Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Sues Apple Over Apple Watch’s Ability to Detect Atrial Fibrillation
  2. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  3. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  4. Top 5 Space Moments of 2019
  5. Samsung's 'Clamshell' Foldable Phone May Go on Sale Before Galaxy S11
  6. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
  7. Musk's Boring Company Tunnel in Las Vegas Could Be Operational Next Year
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera
  9. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  10. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Live Gold Price in India Cut by 30 Percent, Effective January 15
  2. Huawei Mate Xs Receives 3C Certification Ahead of MWC 2020 Launch, 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped: Report
  3. Realme’s Fast Charging Technology May Be Called Dart, SuperDart
  4. Christina Koch Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
  5. Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays at CES 2020
  6. Realme X50 Alleged Specifications Surface Online, Tip 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,500mAh Battery
  7. Prime Video January 2020 Releases: Star Trek: Picard, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and More
  8. Google Pixel 4a Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display, Single Main Camera: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung to Release 'Clamshell Foldable Phone Before Galaxy S11 Series: Report
  10. Twitter System 'Outage' Briefly Blocked Trump Whistleblower Tweet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.