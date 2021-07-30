Technology News
Xbox, Krispy Kreme Partner for Limited Edition Doughnuts to Celebrate 20 Years of the Gaming Console

Xbox has previously tied up with several other food brands earlier to promote its consoles and games.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 July 2021 15:41 IST
Photo Credit: Krispy Kreme

Xbox's iconic logo marks the special edition doughnuts

Highlights
  • Krispy Kreme's special doughnuts will be available in UK, Ireland
  • The doughnuts are marked by the iconic Xbox logo
  • Customers also stand a chance to win a free Xbox Series S

Krispy Kreme, the American doughnut and coffeehouse chain, and gaming giant Xbox have joined hands to introduce 'The Nexus Level,' a limited-edition doughnut. The delicacy will be available in offline and online stores in the UK and Ireland from August 2 to August 22, said Krispy Kreme in a promotional video posted on Twitter. While Xbox has tied up with food companies in the past, this is the first time Krispy Kreme has forayed into the video game cross-promotion business. 

The official Twitter handle of Krispy Kreme UK posted a video on July 28 announcing the new product. "We are truly excited to be sharing this new, revolutionary product with you," said Ana Torc, product innovator, in the video. The visuals then revealed that the new product is essentially a doughnut with the Xbox logo on it. 

"This limited-edition doughnut is made with our irresistible light and fluffy dough with a rich and gooey brownie batter, dipped in icing and decorated with the iconic Xbox logo," reads Krispy Kreme's description of the Nexus Level doughnut on the link shared on the tweet.

Not just that, the popular breakfast chain's UK vertical is also holding a contest for customers, who stand a chance to win a free Xbox Series S as well as a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, reported Screen Rant

Video game giants teaming up with restaurants and fast-food chains is not something new. Xbox has previously tied up with Monster Energy, Trident Gum, and Taco Bell to promote not just the Series X console but also upcoming games such as Halo: Infinite. Sony, on the other hand, Xbox's main rival, had partnered with Burger King months before the launch of PlayStation 5. The company had even offered free consoles with a two-for-five meal.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Microsoft, Krispy Kreme
